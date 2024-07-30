Sonu Nigam's 51st Birthday Bash: Singer plants kiss on Salim Merchant's cheek, Javed Akhtar and Shankar Mahadevan join party; WATCH

Legendary playback singer Sonu Nigam turned 51 on July 30 (today). Sonu is best known for songs like Abhi Mujhmein Kahin, Suraj Hua Maddham, Main Agar Kahun, Yeh Dil Deewana, and many more.

The singer celebrated the day with his industry colleagues, including Shankar Mahadevan, Javed Akhtar, Salim Merchant, and Anu Malik.

Salim Merchant meets Sonu Nigam on his birthday eve

On July 30, music composer Salim Merchant took to Instagram to share a video of visiting Sonu Nigam's residence to wish him a happy birthday. Sonu cut his birthday cake in the presence of his family while enjoying his special day.

In the clip, the singer can be seen planting a kiss on Salim's cheek as he shares a warm hug with him. "Happy birthday @sonunigamofficial Last night was special!. You’re one of a kind bro," he wrote.

Sonu Nigam cuts birthday cake on his documentary screening

Sonu Nigam also launched his documentary, Symphony of Fate, on his birthday. He attended the screening with his industry colleagues, including singer Shankar Mahadevan, lyricist Javed Akhtar, singer Anu Malik, and others.

In the clip on Instagram, the 51-year-old singer can be seen crooning Shukran Allah, the song from Kurbaan (2010), with composer Salim Merchant. We also see a glimpse of his documentary on the big screen.

Sonu opted for a white shirt and blue jeans for his special day and sported long, wavy hair.

Watch the clips here:

All about Sonu Nigam

Born on July 30, 1973, Sonu Nigam began singing when he was four. Sonu Nigam has sung for movies like Muqabla, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, Keemat, Jeet, and many more. His songs like You Are My Sonia and Tumse Milke Dil Ka are some of his best tracks.

Sonu's Acha Sila Diya, the song from Bewafa Sanam, gave him a big success in Bollywood. He recently sang for Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan-starrer Maharaja. Apart from singing, the singer also acted in a few films, namely Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Kaash Aap Hamare Hote, and Love in Nepal.

Sonu Nigam has been married to Madhurima Mishra since 2002. The couple has a son, Nevaan Nigam.

