Srikanth OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F and Jyotika starrer

Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, and Jyotika starrer Srikanth has won a lot of hearts ever since it was released in the theatres. Fans have been praising the portrayal of the Stree star as the visually impaired Srikanth Bolla. In case you missed out on watching this masterpiece in theatres then we have a piece of good news for you.

The Tushar Hiranandani directorial is finally releasing on Netflix and we bet fans cannot keep calm. Scroll down to get all the details of Srikanth’s OTT release.

Srikanth releasing on OTT platforms

Netflix India took to its official Instagram handle to share a poster of the film Srikanth featuring Rajkummar Rao. As per the post, Rajkummar Rao is all set to release on the streaming giant on July 5. This film takes us through Srikanth Bolla’s journey who is an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment, ultimately founding Bollant Industries.

More about Srikanth

Srikanth, apart from Rajkummar Rao, also stars Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, Srikanth is directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, the film was released nationwide on May 10, 2024, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Rajkummar Rao’s work front

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi. This film also saw Janhvi Kapoor opposite him. These two played a married couple chasing behind their dreams and the actress essayed the role of a cricketer. This film won a lot of accolades from the fans.

Apart from this, he is all set to be seen in the second installment of the popular Stree franchise. The teaser of Stree 2 was released and it has gotten all the fans super excited. This film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee apart from Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles.

