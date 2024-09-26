Stree 2 OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer horror-comedy

Stree 2, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has taken the box office by storm during its theatrical release. Now that it's making its way to OTT, there's a twist. Stree 2 is up for rental on Amazon Prime Video. Fans will need to shell out a little extra to enjoy the latest chapter of this thrilling saga! Meanwhile, the original Stree can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

That's right! Stree 2, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, is now available for rental on Amazon Prime Video. For those who prefer to wait, it will also be available to stream for free on the platform in just a few days. Meanwhile, the film continues to make waves at the box office, still enjoying a successful run in theaters!

Shraddha Kapoor recently threw a dreamy celebration to toast the massive box-office triumph of Stree 2. The gathering had all the makings of a magical girls' night, as Shraddha shared a series of moments from the bash with her closest friends. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Jashn ka vatavaran. With the most inspiring and wonderful Strees in my life - my ‘Magic Girls’.” Joined by Shraddha Naik, Maahek Nair, Namrata, and Nikita Menon, the group cut into a cake that boldly declared, “Record-Breaking Stree!”

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shraddha shared her thoughts on her connection with fans and said, “I believe in their (audiences’) love. If you’re getting that, you’re very very blessed in life… I am all about the love. The audience is the most important part of films. The audience is the king and queen. As long as I am entertaining them and they are happy with what I am doing.”

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank is helmed by director Amar Kaushik, featuring a script by Niren Bhatt. This film, a collaborative effort between Maddock Films and Jio Studios, marks the fifth entry in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. It boasts a stellar cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, apart from Shraddha, all taking on pivotal roles in this thrilling continuation of the beloved franchise.

