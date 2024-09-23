Shraddha Kapoor enjoys ‘jashn ka vatavaran’ as Stree 2 breaks records; we agree with fans saying 'Woh Stree hai, kuch bhi kar sakti hai'

Shraddha Kapoor recently stepped out to celebrate the box-office success of her recently released Stree 2. Her latest outing has been declared a blockbuster with a domestic total of Rs 560.20 crore net in 36 days To celebrate this record-breaking feat, the diva hosted a get-together that looked no less than a dreamy girls' night out. Sharing a carousel from the same bash, the 37-year-old wrote, “Jashn ka vatavaran. With the most inspiring and wonderful Strees in my life - my ‘Magic Girls’.”

Kapoor with her longtime friends Shraddha Naik, Maahek Nair, Namrata, and Nikita Menon cut a beautiful cake that had ‘Record-Breaking Stree!’ written on it. A picture of the cake and some solos of Shraddha were followed by groupfies that fans could not stop gushing over. Several fans of Shraddha Kapoor took to the comment section and lauded her achievements.

One user wrote, “Your success is so personal to me, to all of us (crying and heart emojis).” Another joked, “Party aise kar rahi hai jaise blockbuster movie ho gaya.” The third said, “So happy to see you succeeding (puppy eye emoji)”. The fourth quipped, “Wo Stree hai, wo kuch bhi kar sakti hai.”

Several celebs also dropped their likes on the post including Varun Dhawan, Tabu, Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vijay Varma. Actress Nimrat Kaur took to the comment section and wrote, “Historic. Inspiring. Dynamite. so so so happy for you”. Check out this wholesome carousel here:-

Shraddha Kapoor equally loves her fans back. The actress recently spoke to Pinkvilla and shared, “I believe in their (audiences’) love. If you’re getting that, you’re very very blessed in life… I am all about the love. The audience is the most important part of films. The audience is the king and queen. As long as I am entertaining them and they are happy with what I am doing.”

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank was directed by Amar Kaushik under the writing of Niren Bhatt. Jointly produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the film is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe also starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles.

