Stree 2 Box Office Collections 6th Weekend: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao film takes JUST 3 days to shatter 6th week record

Stree 2 directed by Amar Kaushik and starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and others, recorded the biggest 6th week ever for a Hindi film in the 6th weekend itself, as it claimed the top spot that Uri: The Surgical Strike retained for over 5 years. Stree 2 collected Rs 13 crore over the 6th weekend and if all goes well, the 6th week will be around Rs 20 crore.

Stree 2 Sets Record For Biggest 6th Week For A Hindi Film In 3 Days Flat

Stree 2 was the first preference among Indian films on National Cinema Day. Even after ticket prices came back to normal rates, Stree 2 continued its onslaught. The film has a momentum that not many Indian films have enjoyed. It's cumulative collections stand at Rs 565 crore and in the full run, it should perhaps get to Rs 580 crore. The film crossed Rs 800 crore globally on its 6th Friday and the lifetime collections should be just under Rs 850 crore. This is the 6th highest an Indian film has collected worldwide post pandemic; With the 5 films ahead of it being RRR, KGF 2, Jawan, Pathaan and Kalki 2898 AD.

Stree 2 Is Among The Most Profitable Indian Films Of All Time

Stree 2 is one of the most profitable Indian films of all time, alongside KGF 2. The producers are set to make in excess of Rs 350 crore. Rs 350 crore is just on paper because the success of Stree 2 will impact all the further acquisitions of Maddock's Horror Comedy Universe films.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Stree 2 Are As Under

Day/Week India Net Collections Ext Week 1 Rs 292 crore Week 2 Rs 140 crore Week 3 Rs 66 crore Week 4 Rs 32 crore Week 5 Rs 22.50 crore 6th Friday Rs 4.75 crore 6th Saturday Rs 3.50 crore 6th Sunday Rs 4.75 crore Total Rs 565.50 crore after 6th weekend

Watch Stree 2 Trailer

About Stree 2

Stree 2 continues from where Stree ends. The slogans on the walls of Chanderi change from 'O Stree Kal Aana' (Oh woman, come tomorrow) to 'O Stree Raksha Karna' (Oh woman, please protect us). This time around, there is a new ghost in the form of Sar-Kata (The one with a cut head), who abducts women with modern thoughts and beliefs. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends come together to find and fight the headless ghost who holds even more power than Stree. To help Vicky and his friends out, there's a woman (Shraddha Kapoor) who Vicky really loves.

What is the truth of the woman that Vicky really loves? Will Vicky, along with his gang, be able to defeat Sar-Kata? What does the future hold for the people of Chanderi? Watch Stree 2 to find out.

Stree 2 In Theatres

Stree 2 plays at a theatre near you, now. The movie's tickets can be booked online or from the box office. Have you watched the horror-comedy yet?

