Student of the Year reunion: Varun Dhawan meets Sidharth Malhotra ahead of Indian Police Force release-PIC

Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan started their acting career together in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student of the Year. After that, the duo went on to have a successful career in Bollywood. Recently, both actors were spotted together in public as they smiled and posed for cameras. This comes just days before the release of Sid's web series Indian Police Force.

Sidharth Malhotra-Varun Dhawan's meet and greet

Recently, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan were spotted together in the city. The Student of the Year actors posed with all smiles in front of the camera. While Varun was rocking the casual look, Sidharth had donned a black jacket along with a shirt and jeans accompanied by black glasses. This meet and greet comes just days ahead of the release of Sid's web series Indian Police Force.

Check out their video!

About Indian Police Force

Indian Police Force is an action cop web series created by Rohit Shetty and directed by him and Sushwanth Prakash. It marks the OTT debut of both Shetty and Malhotra. The series also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi and is slated to premiere on January 19, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan's work front

Sidharth was last seen in the espionage thriller Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. The film was released on OTT and met with mostly mixed reviews. Apart from the Indian Police Force, he will be also seen in the action thriller film Yodha with Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani. Yodha was earlier supposed to release in December last year but its date has been pushed to March 15, 2024.

Varun, on the other hand, was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. It met with mixed reviews from critics. He is currently shooting for VD18 with Wamiqa Gabbi. Apart from that, he is also doing Raj and DK's web series Citadel India which is a remake of Priyanka Chopra's American action web series Citadel.

