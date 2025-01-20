Shah Rukh Khan feels ‘special’ after Coldplay’s Chris Martin gives him a shoutout: ‘You are one in a billion…’

The Coldplay fever recently took over India as the popular band performed in Mumbai. Chris Martin created a special moment on the second day as he gave a shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan. The Bollywood superstar was touched by the gesture and felt ‘special.’ He called the musician ‘one in a billion.’

Today, January 20, 2025, Shah Rukh Khan took to X (Twitter) and shared a video from the recent Coldplay concert. In the video, Chris Martin could be heard saying, “Shah Rukh Khan Forever,” much to the delight of the crowd.

In his tweet, SRK quoted the band’s famous song Yellow, writing, “Look at the stars…look how they shine for you... and everything you do!”

King Khan expressed his love for Chris, adding, “My brother Chris Martin, you make me feel special…like your songs!! Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion, my friend. India loves u, @coldplay !!!”

Have a look at the tweet!

Netizens couldn’t keep calm over Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet. One person said, “Shah Rukh Khan quoting Coldplay? Guess I'm officially living in a crossover episode!” while another wrote, “Shah rukh khan Forever! Yellow.”

A user stated, “hope SRK X Coldplay collaboration happens someday,” and another shared, “King of Indian cinema for a reason.”

Advertisement

Coldplay’s Chris Martin has expressed his love for Shah Rukh Khan in the past as well. In 2019, the official X handle of Coldplay wrote a note in which Chris revealed the music he loved at that moment. He ended the note by saying, “Also, maybe watch the film Capernaum. Ok. Enough tweeting for one month. Shah Rukh Khan forever. Love Cm.”

In response, SRK quoted his tweet and gave a heartfelt reply. It read, “Will surely listen to the music u are listening to my man. Will send u some Indian music too. Love to you & health and life Forever and more to you.”

Coldplay is performing in India in 2025 as part of their Music Of The Spheres tour. Their Mumbai performances were scheduled for January 18, 19, and 21 at the DY Patil Stadium.

ALSO READ: Sky Force: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer gets certified by CBFC; film’s duration revealed