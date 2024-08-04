Sunidhi Chauhan admits lobbying exists in music industry; says 'I haven't got money for many movies'

Sunidhi Chauhan has been one of the most sought-after singers in the Indian music space for a long time and that’s also the reason she is one of the highest-paid artists as well. But her fate didn’t have the best pages since forever. Chauhan during a recent appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast revealed that she hasn’t got money for some of the best work she did.

The interviewer cited an infamous practice where several singers are made to sing scratches of the same song and whoever’s version gets selected, they are paid and the rest of everyone else is not even paid for their efforts. “So kya Bollywood mein paise nahi milte?,” Raj asked to which Sunidhi said that in general being left unpaid is a common phenomenon.

Having said that, the Sheila Ki Jawani singer admitted that singers who are certainly popular enjoy the right to ask for their money. For all singers in general, everyone has the choice of demanding the money before singing or taking it after singing which makes it a common ground so that no one is to be blamed.

ALSO READ: Sunidhi Chauhan to Atif Aslam, 6 times singers reacted after fans threw things on stage during concerts

Further speaking about herself, Sunidhi said, “I haven't got money for many movies, even today they don't give me. They ask and I choose not to take it because I feel for this song I don't need money. At some places I would like to help so I say my price and I sing the song. You don't want to hurt anybody's ego because everyone does not think like you. They might also not understand how you feel.”

Advertisement

The 40-year-old was reminded of Sonu Nigam’s infamous statement on things being controlled by Bollywood mafias and 'kuch hi log hain, kuch hi logo ko aage badhayenge?'". Chauhan admitted to the same and said that lobbying exists everywhere be it award functions, music, films, or reality shows.

“It’s something you cannot avoid. You do your work, and if you want to get involved, do it to fix things,” Sunidhi added by revealing that if things don’t materialize it doesn’t make her a bad artist.

ALSO READ: Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan and Neeti Mohan pose together with their sons; Internet is having a meltdown