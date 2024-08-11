Suniel Shetty Birthday: Hera Pheri 3 actor gets birthday love from daughter Athiya and son-in-law KL Rahul; ‘May you continue to inspire all of us’

Today, August 11, veteran Bollywood actor, Suniel Shetty turned a year older. While his fans and admirers flooded social media wishing him on his big day, his family wasn’t behind in showering birthday love on him.

A while ago, the actor’s daughter, Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram stories and dropped an emotional image from her Haldi ceremony. While the monochrome image is enough to make the father overwhelmed, the Hero actress also penned a sweet note with it. She expressed, “Happy birthday to my best friend, best father and bestest human (red heart emoji) love you...so blessed to learn from you everyday.”

Athiya also dropped an adorable childhood image with her daddy dearest. Following suit, Suniel Shetty’s son-in-law, Indian cricketer KL Rahul also shared a warm birthday post for him. Rahul penned, “Happy birthday @ suniel.shetty. May you continue to inspire all of us,” he wrote and dropped an image of his wedding with Athiya, featuring his brother-in-law, Ahan Shetty.

His wife Mana Shetty also penned in her post for him, “Happy Happy bday Jaan. Love you more than I can ever say @suniel.shetty.” Ahan also wrote “Happy Birthday papa” on his Instagram stories with a picture of him with the actor.

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar also wished his friend on his birthday. The ace former cricketer took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Happy birthday to my friend who’s passionate about sports and stays incredibly fit, @SunielVShetty! May your year be filled with great health and joyful moments.”

A couple of hours ago, the actor who is fondly called Anna by his fans, dropped a family photo probably from his birthday celebration. Anil Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sooraj Pancholi, Daler Mehndi, Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aayush Sharma, were the many celebs who wished him on his birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the birthday boy is busy filming his upcoming movie, Welcome To The Jungle along with Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani. He is also shooting for the country’s biggest comedy, Hera Pheri 3 co-starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal.

