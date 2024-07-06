Athiya Shetty alters her dad Suniel Shetty’s beige pantsuit to redefine boardroom style; fashionistas take notes

Athiya Shetty is known for dropping some trendsetting fashion moments. The beauty maven keeps her style evolving with her effortless elegance and contemporary sartorial choices.

Having said that, the actress recently embraced sustainability for an event. For the same, she decided to turn a vintage pick straight from her dad Suniel Shetty’s wardrobe. Elevating her style, she revamped the Bollywood star’s suit, adding her own unique flair to it. Without any doubt, we are impressed, Athiya!

Showcasing a chic and modern look, the Hero actress exuded boss-lady vibes in her attire. The monochrome ensemble highlighted her impeccable fashion sense and paid homage to the Hera Pheri actor’s iconic style in an intriguing way.

Let’s get the decoding done and take a moment to praise Athiya for being sustainable at heart.

Athiya Shetty’s beige pantsuit is perfect for both formal and casual setting

Athiya Shetty’s outfit consisted of an oversized beige striped suit. The baggy double-breasted blazer is a perfect nod to classic menswear with a hint of modernity. Underneath the blazer, she wore a simple white tank top to add a casual element to her otherwise formal outfit.

Maintaining the sophistication of her OOTD, she picked neutral beige-colored wide-leg trousers that screamed her love for a relaxed silhouette. Her effortless avatar is proof that she took the minimal route to enhance the elegance of her overall personality.

We must appreciate Athiya’s knack for fashion, as the perfect balance between the formal tone of her look and comfort makes the ensemble suitable for both professional and casual settings.

Athiya Shetty’s on point beauty game

The Bollywood actress accessorized with a pair of small hoop earrings, adding a touch of bling to her look without overpowering the outfit. She skipped on a necklace and bracelet, and her less is more approach gave her boardroom look a refined appeal. Further, her choice of white loafers, which blend with the neutral tones of her suit, delivered a laid-back hint. The overall accessory choice underscored her stylish prowess, letting the outfit remain the focal point.

To keep her beauty game on point, Athiya Shetty had her silky tresses tied in a sleek braided pony, giving her a fuss-free appearance. She sported dewy and fresh makeup that boasted dark, defined brows, flirty lashes, and a rouged blush. She went with a glossy, muted nude lip shade that kept her look together with an understated yet captivating touch.

Athiya Shetty’s latest look is a testament to her ability to blend timeless menswear elements with contemporary style. Do you approve of her sustainable outfit? Let us know in the comment section.

