EXCLUSIVE: India’s biggest comedy Hera Pheri 3 begins today with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal

All through 2022, there was a lot of Hera Pheri around the casting of Hera Pheri 3. After Akshay Kumar announced that he is backing off from the franchise due to script issues, there was a huge outrage from fans on social media as they wished to see their Khiladi back as Raju once again. A fortnight after Akshay announced his exit from the film, Pinkvilla was the first to report that the Khiladi could be back as Raju in Hera Pheri 3 as producer, Firoz Nadiadwala has reinitiated conversations with the actor on public demand. While the news did go viral across the platforms, some on social media claimed it to be fake news and even made fun of the author for indulging in click bait newsbreaks. A week back, we again exclusively reported that the OG Hera Pheri trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal met at Empire Studios in Mumbai to discuss the future of this franchise. This was their first official meeting on Hera Pheri 3. And now, we have another exclusive update on this iconic comedy film. According to our sources, the trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal have started shooting for Hera Pheri 3 today in Mumbai.

“The original Hera Pheri gang reunites to take this cult franchise forward. While ample meetings about the script have happened over the last few months, the team is now confident that Hera Pheri 3 will do complete justice to all the hype and anticipation around the part 3 of Hera Pheri. Right from producer, Firoz Nadiadwala to the actors – Akshay, Paresh and Suniel are all excited with positivity to return on the set as Raju, Shyam and Baburao,” revealed a source close to the development.