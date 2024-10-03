Border 2: Suniel Shetty is 'proud' dad as Ahan joins star cast of his iconic film's sequel; 'The journey I started years ago has now...'

Ahan Shetty has officially become part of Border 2, playing one of the soldiers in Sunny Deol's troop. Suniel Shetty couldn't contain his joy and shared his excitement on social media about his son joining the sequel of a film he himself was a part of years ago. Reflecting on this emotional moment, he shared, “The journey I started years ago has now come full circle.” He further added, “I know you will give it your everything.”

Suniel Shetty took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a heartfelt message as his son, Ahan Shetty, joins the cast of Border 2. Expressing his pride, Suniel penned, “So proud to see you step into the world of Border. The journey I started years ago has now come full circle. I know you will give it your everything. This one's extra special for obvious reasons—it's all heart.”

Earlier today, Ahan Shetty took to Instagram to announce his exciting entry into Border 2, the sequel to the 1997 war drama that starred his father, Suniel Shetty. Sharing an emotional post dedicated to his dad, Ahan expressed the significance of being part of a film so closely tied to his family's legacy.

In a powerful video introduction, his voiceover delivered a stirring message, "Jise par nai kar paata dushman wo na toh koi lakeer hai, na deewar, na khaai hai. Aur kya hai yeh border? Bas ek fauji aur uske bhai hai." (What the enemy cannot cross is neither a line, nor a wall, nor a ditch. And what is this border? It is simply a soldier and his brother).

Ahan Shetty's heartfelt Instagram post about joining Border 2 captures the depth of emotion tied to his family's connection to the film. Reflecting on how his journey began 29 years ago, when his mother visited his father, Suniel Shetty, on the set of Border while pregnant with him, Ahan shared how growing up hearing the legendary stories of OP Dutta and spending time with JP Dutta shaped his love for cinema and the Indian Armed Forces.

In a touching tribute to his father, Ahan acknowledged Suniel Shetty as the inspiration behind everything he is and wrote, "Everything I am is because of you, and I’ll do my best to honor the legacy you’ve worked so hard to create."

Sunny Deol, while announcing Ahan Shetty's casting in Border 2, shared the same video of Ahan's emotional introduction to the film. Along with the video, he welcomed Ahan into the iconic franchise with the caption, "Welcoming Fauji @ahan.shetty to the Battalion of #Border2."

Border 2 will transport viewers back to the iconic setting of the Battle of Longewala, with production slated to kick off in October. The much-anticipated sequel is targeting a January 23, 2026, release. While JP Dutta, the original director of the 1997 classic, steps into a producer role, the film will see Sunny Deol return to reprise his unforgettable role.

Joining him are Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and the newest recruit, Ahan Shetty. According to a source exclusive to Pinkvilla, Ayushmann Khurrana has also signed on for the project, adding even more excitement to the already star-studded cast.

The original Border, released in 1997, was set during the India-Pakistan War of 1971 and starred Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, and Akshaye Khanna in key roles. Suniel Shetty, Ahan’s father, portrayed the brave BSF Assistant Commandant Bhairon Singh in the film, making Ahan’s involvement in Border 2 a truly special continuation of the Shetty family's legacy.

