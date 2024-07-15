Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal announce thriller's RELEASE DATE with chilling shayaris

The sequel of the romantic thriller film Haseen Dillruba, which arrived on OTT in 2021, is all set for release. Titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, it brings back the characters of Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, along with the fresh addition of Sunny Kaushal to the cast. The release date of this mysterious tale of love has finally been announced as August 9, 2024, in a unique way by the lead cast.

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal announce Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’s release date with shayaris

Today, July 15, the team behind the upcoming movie Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba announced its release date across social media platforms. In the short clip, Taapsee Pannu is heard saying, “9 August ko tapkega khoon, aayega katilana monsoon (Bl*od will drip on August 9, deadly monsoon will come).”

While Vikrant Massey says, “9 August ki haseen raat dillruba k saath (The beautiful night of 9 August with Dillruba).” Sunny Kaushal recites, “9 August ko dil pighlenge, ishq ka zeher niglenge (Hearts will melt on 9 August, will swallow the poison of love).”

Taapsee adds, “Sabko ishq ka paath padhane (To teach everyone the lesson of love) Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, 9 August ko only on Netflix.”

The characters’ looks are also shown in the video, with the song Ek Hasina Thi playing in the background. The caption of the post read, “9 August ki Hasseen shaam, Dillruba ke naam. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, is out on 9 August, only on Netflix.”

More about Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

The movie is filled with romance, suspense, and a lot of twists and turns. It features Taapsee Pannu as Rani, Vikrant Massey as Rishu, Sunny Kaushal as Abhimanyu, and Jimmy Shergill as Mrityunjay. Helmed by Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films, the film is directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon.

It is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon and Shiv Chanana. Mark your calendars for the release of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba on August 9 on Netflix.

