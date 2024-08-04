12th Fail actress Medha Shankr doesn’t call life before film ‘a struggle’; reveals Vikrant Massey's advice when she became national crush

Medha Shankr starred in the 2023 movie 12th Fail opposite Vikrant Massey. She gained immense recognition for her role as Shraddha Joshi and received a lot of love for her performance. The actress’ social media following skyrocketed, and she was hailed as the national crush. Medha recently revealed what advice Vikrant gave her during that time and also commented how she didn’t prefer to call her life before 12th Fail ‘a struggle.’

In a recent interview with the Bombay Times, Medha Shankr discussed how her life has completely changed after the success of 12th Fail. She revealed that renowned filmmakers, who were her dream collaborations, haven’t been asking her to audition for roles and are showing belief in her.

Medha shared that she hadn’t expected such big opportunities to come her way before. She said that she got 12th Fail in the fifth year of her living in Mumbai and added, “It wasn't easy, but I don't like to call it a struggle. It's an overused term.”

Praising her director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s portrayal of female characters, she expressed that she knew the audience would love her when they saw her as Shraddha Joshi in the film. She disclosed that both the filmmaker as well as her co-star Vikrant Massey told her not to change after she got the limelight as the national crush.

Advertisement

Further sharing Vikrant’s wise words, Medha stated, “When I received all this attention as the national crush, I remember him telling me, 'Medha, just remember that everything is transient and focus on the right things.’” The actress called it a beautiful thought and concluded by saying that she didn’t take success too seriously, despite the fact that she enjoyed it.

12th Fail is a biographical drama based on the lives of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. Alongside Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr, the cast includes Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee. Written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film hit theaters on October 27, 2023. It is a cinematic adaptation of Anurag Pathak's book of the same name.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana walks out of Meghna Gulzar’s film with Kareena Kapoor Khan? Here’s what we know