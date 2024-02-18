Sunny Leone appears on Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Exam’s admit card; see viral PIC

Sunny Leone is an actress and performer who has gained a massive fan following on social media. Hence, any news about her circulates like wildfire. Currently, an examination admit card with the actor’s photo on it is going viral online.

Sunny Leone’s picture on UP Police Recruitment Exam’s admit card goes viral

Everything that’s controversial or unusual spreads extensively on social media. Currently, Sunny Leone is grabbing attention after one of her photos attached to the admit card of the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment exam went viral. According to NDTV, the admit card has the aspirant’s name mentioned as ‘Sunny Leon’ and has a photo of the Indian actress.

Apparently, the registration was also done with the same information on the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board's (UPPRB) website and the date of the exam on the admit card is February 17. The exam center stated on the admit card is Smt Soneshree Memorial Girls College in Kannauj's Tirwa tehsil. After the issue came to light, the cyber cell of Kannauj Police began an investigation into the matter.

The actress is married to Daniel Weber and they have adopted a daughter, Nisha Kaur Weber. Later, they were blessed with two boys via surrogacy whom they named Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.

Sunny Leone’s work front

The actress made her Hindi film debut with the erotic thriller film Jism 2 in 2012. Since then, she has been part of many films like Jackpot, Shootout at Wadala, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Mastizaade, One Night Stand, Kennedy and more. Apart from acting in films, she also performed on popular and peppy tracks like Pink Lips, Shake That Booty, Laila Main Laila, and many others. She has also acted in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada language movies and is soon to make her Malayalam film debut with Rangeela this year.

Advertisement

Currently, the actress has a lot on her plate and is filming for multiple movies in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada languages. Some of them are Veeramadevi, Quotation Gang, Shero, Koka Kola, Helen, and UI. She will also be making a special appearance in the Bollywood movie The Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

ALSO READ: After Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Leone shares she has also been victim of deepfake; says, ‘I don't let it affect me’