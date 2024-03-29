MTV Splitsvilla’s Sunny Leone pens poignant note as her pet dog passes away; ‘Love you Lilu'

Sunny Leone, renowned as an actress and performer, has a fan base across various social media platforms. Apart from the Hindi film industry, She has also worked in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema. Therefore, any news concerning her spreads rapidly. The actress is mourning the loss of her pet dog. In the note, she expressed that her pet dog gave her unconditional love.

Sunny Leone mourns loss of pet dog

Taking it to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a picture of her dog with an emotional note. She wrote, “RIP Lilu 17yrs you gave us your love with no conditions. Never barked, never whined, never jumped, always happy and always showing nothing but love and happiness! You came from a shelter and died here with us, loving us till your last breath! God bless you and say hello to mumma, papa, Saba and your best friend Chopper! Love you Lilu.”

Fan reactions

As soon as Leone shared the picture, fans filled the comment section, expressing sadness over the loss of her pet dog. One user wrote, “Omg, she was the sweetest pup I remember when you guys got her. RIP sweet girl.” Another user commented, “Rest in peace Lilu. May god bless you.”

Upcoming appearance on MTV Splitsvilla

MTV Splitsvilla returns with its latest season filled with love, intense chemistry, and endless drama. The show will feature Sunny Leone, known as the ultimate Queen of Hearts, alongside her will be the new co-host, the charming Tanuj Virwani, the King of Hearts.

The show will premiere on March 30, 2024, airing on MTV every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm.

Sunny Leone’s professional life

Sunny Leone began her journey in the Hindi film industry with the thriller Jism 2 in 2012. Since then, she has appeared in several films including Jackpot, Shootout at Wadala, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Mastizaade, One Night Stand, Kennedy, and more. In addition to her film roles, she has showcased her talents in songs like Pink Lips, Shake That Booty, and Laila Main Laila, among others. Besides Hindi films, she has also acted in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema.

