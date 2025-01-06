Sushmita Sen’s ex-BF Rohman Shawl opens up on handling public scrutiny of their relationship; reveals learning THIS from the actress

Sushmita Sen is admired for her beauty, talent, and resilience, both on-screen and in real life. Recently, her ex, Rohman Shawl, shared how he navigates public scrutiny surrounding their relationship. He also revealed that Sushmita taught him valuable lessons in punctuality, discipline, and focus.

In a conversation with ETimes, Rohman Shawl discussed how he handles public scrutiny over his relationship with Sushmita Sen. He expressed, “I actually don't deal with it because it's not my space to be. What people think of me has nothing to do with me. That's where my security comes from. I have to know my truth.”

He shared that his sense of security comes from being true to himself. He emphasized that outside opinions, even from his parents, don’t affect him. He believes in self-reflection and addressing mistakes without waiting for others to point them out. For him, living authentically and maintaining peace of mind is key to handling public scrutiny.

The Amaran actor shared how his perspective on public scrutiny has evolved as he began focusing more on his work. He noted that his reel, after his film Amaran, gained 12 million views, shifting the focus to his professional achievements rather than his personal life.

Rohman is optimistic that as his career progresses, the conversation will center more around his work, and he feels a responsibility to ensure it gets the recognition it deserves.

He discussed his evolved relationship with Sushmita Sen after their breakup, emphasizing the importance of self-love in fostering healthy relationships. He believes that true respect for each other comes from prioritizing one's relationship with oneself.

Advertisement

Rohman Shawl shared that he doesn't wait for guidance but observes others to learn. He also shared his key takeaway from Sushmita Sen and said, "My biggest learning on observing her, would be, to be punctual. That's the first thing - that you show up on time."

He added, "Second thing will be, that when you are working, there should be no distractions. I think if she or any other person, whoever has made it in life, is known for his/her discipline and punctuality. Once you respect time, everything falls in place."

For the unversed, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl were in a relationship for three years before announcing their breakup in 2021. Despite their separation, they maintain mutual respect and a strong bond.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen’s ex-BF Rohman Shawl opens up about how her heart attack impacted him: ‘You don’t know what just…’