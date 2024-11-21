Amaran: Legal notice sent to makers of Sivakarthikeyan starrer by a student for THIS reason

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's starrer Amaran has been deemed one of the most breakthrough performances of this year. While the film has received positive responses from audiences and garnered massive earnings at the box office, it has recently stumbled into a legal controversy.

A student has demanded compensation of ₹1.1 crore from the makers of Amaran, alleging that her mobile number was used without permission and even displayed on-screen during one of the scenes in the film.

According to reports, in a scene from Amaran, Sai Pallavi tosses a crumpled sheet of paper with a mobile number written on it.

The student claims that the number belongs to her, and ever since the film's release, she has been inundated with phone calls from fans who wish to speak to the actress.

Apparently, those dialing the number believed it either belonged to Sai Pallavi or the real-life Indhu Rebecca Varghese, wife of martyred Major Mukund Varadarajan.

Initially, the student was confused by the sudden influx of calls and voice messages, but she later realized that her private information had been unintentionally disclosed in the film.

The student stated that she had posted about the issue on social media, tagging the film’s director, Rajkumar Periasamy, and lead actor Sivakarthikeyan. However, after receiving no response, she decided to file a legal case.

In a media statement, the student mentioned that she is unwilling to change her phone number as it is linked to several essential credentials.

Advertisement

She said, “I do not want to change my phone number because of this issue as it is linked to my Aadhaar, bank cards, and other academic platforms.”

Returning to the film, Amaran clashed with several other releases on October 31, 2024. Nonetheless, it managed to carve out a special spot, amassing ₹225 crore in India.

ALSO READ: Did Nayanthara just take a dig at Dhanush by thanking Shah Rukh Khan and others in a new post?