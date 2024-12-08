Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl says actress and her daughters are like ‘family’; ‘We may not live together...’

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen's relationship has been a subject of much attention for several years. Even though they announced their breakup three years ago, the two are frequently seen together. Rohman recently shared that the actress and her daughters, Renee and Alisah, "have been like family to him." He also expressed, "We may not live together or not talk for months, but whenever they need me, I will always be there."

In a recent interview with SCREEN, model-turned-actor Rohman Shawl addressed recent discussions about his relationship with Sushmita Sen, following her revelation in a podcast that she has been single for the past three years.

When asked about the public scrutiny and rumors surrounding him, he stated that he feels blessed because others’ opinions do not affect him. He emphasized that he knows his truth and remains honest with himself, adding that what people say, whether good or bad, doesn’t impact him.

Regarding his bond with The Main Hoon Na actress and her daughters, Renee and Alisah, whom he has been frequently spotted with, Rohman described their relationship as being like family. He clarified that while they may not live together or speak for months, he will always be there for them whenever they need him.

He further explained that what truly matters to him is his own perception of himself and his actions. Rohman expressed that he stands by the decisions he has made in his life and respects them, stating that if others can't understand that, it’s their problem, not his.

On the professional front, Rohman, who made his Tamil debut with the film Amaran, shared that he is now receiving more opportunities following the release of the movie. He expressed his happiness that people are now recognizing his potential and offering him work based on his performance.

Rohman also found the idea of playing a negative character appealing. He explained that the challenge of portraying an antagonist was intriguing to him, especially since it is completely different from his real-life personality.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the third season of the crime-thriller series Aarya.

