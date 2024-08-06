Taapsee Pannu is blown away by Neena Gupta’s recent stylish all-black chic look: ‘My aim in life is…’

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is known for her fearless attitude, whether she's expressing her opinions or offering praise to the ones she admires. Recently, she attended the Paris Olympics 2024 with her husband Mathias Boe and sister Shagun Pannu. During the event, Taapsee couldn't help but gush over actress Neena Gupta, showcasing her genuine admiration and warmth.

Neena Gupta recently posted a reel on Instagram, showcasing a striking all-black ensemble. In the video, the actress dons a black top and shorts, complemented by a black jacket. She completes the look with black boots, stylish glasses, and her hair left flowing freely. Gupta exudes elegance in this chic outfit, looking as if time itself is turning back.

Taapsee Pannu expressed her admiration for Neena Gupta, and many share her sentiment. In the comments, the Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba actress revealed that her aspiration is to become like Neena as she grows older. She commented, “My aim in life is, when I grow older I should become like you,” and added a heart emoticon.

Along with Taapsee Pannu, fans responded with great enthusiasm to the video, lavishing praise on the actress. One user remarked, “Glam queen,” while another noted, “You are an inspiration.” The comments continued with praise such as, “Oh wow! You're class and personality! Bang on Ma'am. x,” “Just adore you Neena ji,” and “Wow!!! Love it!” Another admirer added, “Wow...Queen you are beautiful as always.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu is eagerly anticipating the release of her upcoming film Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, featuring Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. This sequel follows the 2018 film Haseen Dillruba and marks her fifth collaboration with writer Kanika Dhillon, following Manmarziyaan, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, and Dunki. Directed by Jayprad Desai and produced by Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films, it will begin streaming on Netflix on August 9.

Apart from this, Taapsee will appear in Khel Khel Mein, set to release on August 15. This film boasts an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal, and is directed by Mudassar Aziz. It will clash with multiple films at the box office.

