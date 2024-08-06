Taapsee Pannu drops hilarious comment on husband Mathias Boe's retirement post; 'You are married man...'

Actress Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with her longtime beau, badminton player Mathias Boe in March this year. The actress has been enjoying her time at the Paris Olympics 2024. Mathias announced his retirement as a badminton coach on Instagram and his wife, Taapsee dropped a hilarious comment to it.

Recently, Mathias Boe penned a lengthy note for his Indian players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksai Raj Rankireddy, who couldn't win at the Olympics while sharing the retirement news.

Talking about his retirement, the athlete stated that his "coaching days end here" and that he won't be continuing in India or any other country. He called himself a "tired old man". To which, Taapsee Pannu joked and reminded her husband Mathias that he is also a "married man".

"But also now you are a married man. U need to take a step back" her comment reads. "I need to come back home from work every day to ready dinner and cleaning in order. So chop chop," she added.

She accompanied her comment with a teary-eyed emoji and a red heart emoji.

Check out the screenshot of her comment below:

Recently, while talking to Fever FM, Taapsee Pannu revealed that her husband Mathias Boe had proposed to her nine years ago. The actress accepted the proposal of her longtime boyfriend back then. She joked that it is "one of the longest engagements in the history".

Advertisement

Taapsee Pannu married Mathias Boe on March 23, 2024. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur. The couple chose not to disclose their wedding pictures to the world.

Taapsee and Mathias recently bought a house in Denmark. The married couple will spend their summer time at the property after the Olympics end.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu has worked in movies like Chashme Baddoor, Baby, Naam Shabana, Mission Mangal, Pink, Manmarziyaan, and more. Taapsee was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 2023 film, Dunki, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Taapsee is now reuniting with her Mission Mangal co-star Akshay Kumar for the film, Khel Khel Mein. Her other upcoming movies are Phir Aayi Haseen Dilrruba, and Woh Ladki Hain Kahaan?

ALSO READ: PIC: Taapsee Pannu’s husband Mathias Boe retires as Indian badminton coach after Chirag Shetty, Satwik Sairajrankireddy couldn't win medal at Paris Olympics 2024