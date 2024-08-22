Taapsee Pannu reveals actors from 'outside' feel insecure of each other; says good thing about nepotism people is 'how to stay together'

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. She is fresh from the release of her movies Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein. In a recent interview, the actress discussed outsiders and industry kids. She revealed how some actors from the outside feel insecure about each other. Taapsee also stated that a good thing to take away from nepotism people is how to stay together.

In a recent conversation with ANI, Taapsee Pannu revealed one good thing that she has learned from the people who are from inside the industry. She said, “The so-called nepotism people who have come in the industry courtesy nepotism. One really good thing that I've learned from them is how to stay together, stick together, and support each other, which a lot of us people from outside don't have as much as they have for each other.”

Taapsee continued by saying that the outsiders have become used to competing with each other. She stated that they respected each other and appreciated each other’s work. However, Taapsee felt that the ‘vibe’ of standing by each other, irrespective of the film being good or bad, was more in the industry kids. She added, "Somewhere deep down inside, a lot of us will end up feeling insecure with each other only.”

Taapsee talked about the unity among the nepo-kids in the way that they supported and recommended each other. She believed that it was one thing that the outsiders could take away from them in a ‘good way.’

Advertisement

Coming to Taapsee Pannu’s recent film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, the romantic thriller was released on Netflix on August 9, 2024. Co-starring Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Shergill, the film is directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon.

Meanwhile, Khel Khel Mein, which hit theaters on August 15, is a comedy drama. The ensemble cast includes Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie revolves around a group of friends and their interesting game of finding each other’s secrets.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha shares ‘New Mom Struggles’ after welcoming baby girl with Ali Fazal: ‘Dreaming of eight uninterrupted hours of sleep'