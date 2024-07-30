Taapsee Pannu says Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba co-star Vikrant Massey’s success with 12th Fail felt ‘personal’ to her

Haseen Dillruba stars Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey are all set to reunite for the film’s sequel, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, which is scheduled to release in August 2024. In 2023, Vikrant experienced immense success with his movie 12th Fail, which was lauded by the critics as well as the viewers. In a recent interview, Taapsee expressed that her co-star’s success felt extremely ‘personal’ to her and recalled sending him a long message conveying her happiness.

Taapsee Pannu on Vikrant Massey getting ‘validation of numbers’ with 12th Fail

In a conversation with Fever FM, Taapsee Pannu was asked if she had watched Vikrant Massey’s highly acclaimed movie 12th Fail. In response, Taapsee said, “Of course” and revealed that she never missed out on his films.

Taapsee shared that since she was busy shooting for her film Khel Khel Mein in London, she watched 12th Fail quite some time after its release. She recalled that when she returned to the country, she began to hear good stuff about the collections of the film. The actress then disclosed that she sent Vikrant a message telling him that his success felt "personal" to her.

She shared, “Because I have seen him, how good he has been consistently. But the number validation, I don’t know; it feels like a personal celebration.” Taapsee added that she told Vikrant that even though she hadn’t watched the movie then, she was very happy for him.

The Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba star mentioned that when she finally saw it, she realized the reason behind the craze for the film. She remarked, “But I never had doubts about his talent; it’s about him finally getting the validation of numbers.” Taapsee concluded by saying that she knew how much it mattered to an actor and expressed her happiness for him.

More about Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill also star in pivotal roles. Helmed by Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films, the film is directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is set to hit Netflix on August 9.

