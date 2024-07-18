Dune Prophecy: Tabu appears as Sister Francesca in the trailer; fans say 'mother is mothering'

Tabu, who is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Hindi film industry, is reuniting with Ajay Devgn for an upcoming film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The actress will also be seen in Max's original series titled Dune: Prophecy this year.

The trailer of Dune: Prophecy was unveiled on July 18, featuring Tabu in her blink-and-miss appearance. Fans can't keep calm after witnessing her look as Sister Francesca in the Dune prequel series.

Here's how fans are reacting to Tabu's look in Dune: Prophecy

An X user took to the platform and shared a glimpse of Tabu from the trailer. The user wrote, "Mother is mothering."

"Mother?" an X user tweeted.

"Finally SISTER FRANCESCA," an overwhelmed fan tweeted about Tabu's appearance in the trailer.

A fan wrote, "There she is."

"Tabu looks like an absolute boss in Dune: Prophecy," an X user tweeted.

An X user was quite impressed with Tabu sporting a black veil as a part of her look in Dune Prophecy's trailer. "Black veil looks great on tabu..." the tweet reads.

"Tabu nation rise up," reads a tweet. Another X user tweeted, "Oh Tabu the icon that you are."

"My queen Tabu," a fan tweeted.

Tabu talks about joining the cast of Dune: Prophecy

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla in May 2024, Tabu shared her excitement about bagging the role in Dune's prequel series, Dune: Prophecy. "I am thrilled to be a part of the massive global franchise, Dune: Prophecy, and to be working with some of the most brilliant creators, actors, and crew in the industry," the actress said.

Tabu added that she is looking forward to bringing the show to the homes and hearts of the audience.

WATCH THE TRAILER OF DUNE: PROPHECY HERE:

More about Dune: Prophecy

Created by Diane Ademu-John, the upcoming American science fiction TV series is a prequel to the 2021 film Dune. Set 10,000 years before the events of Dune, the series stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May and others.

It is scheduled to be released on MAX and HBO in November this year.

