Heeramandi: Farida Jalal says ‘main thandi padh gayi’ when Sanjay Leela Bhansali asked her to hold wine glass for first shot; here’s what he did next

Veteran actor Farida Jalal, adored by many for her unforgettable roles, made a highly anticipated return to the screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. She portrayed the character of Qudsia Begum and felt nervous when Bhansali initially asked her to hold a wine glass during a scene and she recalled, "mai thandhi padh gayi (I froze)." However, after he described how he wanted her to perform her first scene, she felt uneasy and immediately declined. To her surprise, Bhansali removed the scene without saying a word.

In a conversation with Galatta India, Farida Jalal recounted how Sanjay Leela Bhansali had described her first scene in Heeramandi. He envisioned her character sitting with a group of nawabzaadis at a party, holding a glass of wine in one hand and a cigarette in the other, celebrating her son’s return from abroad.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress admitted that she was taken aback by the description and immediately felt uneasy. She realized right away that she couldn’t perform the scene as it made her uncomfortable.

Farida Jalal further shared that she expressed her discomfort to Bhansali, telling him that she had never taken on such roles before and had always turned down similar offers in the past. She explained that holding a cigarette would make her feel unnatural and that she wouldn’t be able to do justice to the scene.

To her surprise, Bhansali didn’t say a word in response and never brought up the matter again. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress admired his professionalism and understanding, acknowledging that he immediately removed the scene, recognizing her discomfort.

Jalal was pleased with how her character appeared on screen. She believed that if her character had been shown drinking and smoking, she would have blended in with the other characters in Heeramandi, losing her uniqueness.

She mentioned that she was happy with the final outcome and was certain that Bhansali also felt it was the right decision. Farida added that portraying such habits would have made her very uncomfortable since she doesn’t engage in those activities.

Heeramandi also featured Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Taha Shah, and Fardeen Khan, among others.