Alia Bhatt’s March is all about shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, clicking selfies, sleeping and enjoying sunsets

It’s pretty hard to believe that we are nearing the end of the third month of 2025. March has been full of highs and lows for Alia Bhatt. Hence, she decided to give her fans a peek into all that happened to her in March 2025. While she clicked selfies and enjoyed some quality time with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, the National Award-winning actress also shot for her next project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, titled Love & War. Check out her photo dump!

A while ago, on March 25, 2025, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and dropped multiple images highlighting how her March has been till now. The photo album opens with the Jigra actress happily flaunting the apparel from her husband, Ranbir Kapoor’s newly launched brand. She then clicked a stunning selfie in her dimly lit makeup room. Alia also united with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, and enjoyed a casual day out.

While her team worked their magic on her, she sneaked in a sweet selfie with them. Next up, we see a clapboard of Love & War, hinting that she was indeed busy shooting for the upcoming film. Her March highlight also features more selfies, a stunning sunset, and pictures of her dozing off with her fluffy white pet cat. Sharing the photo album, she wrote, “March so far.”

Alia Bhatt’s March photo dump:

Coming to Alia’s upcoming movie, Love & War, also stars Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. Recently, a reliable source exclusively informed Pinkvilla that it’s a film revolving around two strong-headed males, played by Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Advertisement

The source added, “Both of them are phenomenal actors and indulge in a tug-of-war for Alia Bhatt’s character. SLB has already shot some confrontation sequences between RK and Vicky and is mighty impressed with the output as both the leads are fantastic actors with a stellar screen presence.” The insider added that the shoot is going smoothly, and the film is on track for a release in March 2026.

For more updates on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!