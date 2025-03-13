Love & War: Ranbir Kapoor calls working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali ‘tiring yet satisfying’, says THIS about co-stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal

Love & War, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, has been generating buzz ever since its announcement. Currently in production, this highly anticipated period drama is set to hit the big screen on March 20, 2026, leaving fans eagerly counting down the days. Set against the backdrop of war, the film weaves an intense love triangle, promising a grand cinematic experience. Now, Ranbir shared his thoughts on working under the visionary direction of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and called it both ‘tiring yet satisfying’. Praising his co-stars, he called Alia and Vicky ‘brilliant actors’.

At a recent meet-and-greet event, Ranbir Kapoor shared his enthusiasm for Love & War, calling it a dream project for any actor. He said, “Love & War is something, which is I think every actor's dream, to work with brilliant actors like Alia and Vicky and to be directed under the master Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I had worked with him 17 years ago.”

He also spoke about the opportunity to collaborate once again with the legendary SLB and said, “To work with him again, I can say this with so much clarity that I haven't met a human being who works so hard, who understands characters, emotions, music, Indian culture, and Indian value system as much as Sanjay Leela Bhansali.”

The Animal actor also went on to describe the intense yet rewarding experience and shared, “Just to be honest, it is tiring, it is long, and the process can be a little daunting. But eventually, as an artist, it is so satisfying because he really nurtures art. And as actors, it's really been truly amazing.”

Advertisement

Apart from Love & War, Ranbir is gearing up for a lead role in Ramayana, a mythological saga. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film boasts a powerhouse cast including Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Arun Govil. The first part is set to light up screens during Diwali 2026, with the second following in 2027.

Not only this, he is also set to reprise his role in Animal Park, the eagerly awaited follow-up to Animal.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such news!