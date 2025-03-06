Alia Bhatt’s ‘conscious’ decision about daughter Raha’s THIS habit made her mom Soni Razdan think if she was ‘horrible mother’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are proud parents to a three-year-old daughter, Raha, whom they welcomed in 2022. On various occasions, the couple is seen talking about their little munchkin, and most recently, Alia admitted being conscious of her daughter’s screen time. She went on to mention how this made her mother, Soni Razdan, feel as if she were a horrible mother.

During a recent conversation with Jay Shetty, Alia Bhatt talked about her early interests as a child. She shared, “I was fascinated by television. That’s something I remember very clearly from when I was growing up. In fact, my mum and I speak about it right now because she said, ‘My god, was I a horrible mother?’ Because right now, I’m so conscious of my daughter’s screen time," she said.

The Love & War actress clarified that even now, Raha doesn’t have major screen time and doesn’t even look at the iPad. However, whenever the little one is watching a song on the television, she insists on limiting the time. She further remembered her mother, Soni Razdan, asking her, ‘"Was I a horrible mother? Because we just let you be in front of the TV... that’s what seemed normal at the time."

In response to this, Alia explained to her that it wasn’t like that. Perhaps television was just a new phenomenon at that time. Nonetheless, the actress expressed her gratitude for her mother not stopping her from being in front of the television. According to her, a lot of her dreaming, imagining, and getting lost in the world started from there. She also mentioned that she loves to dream and come up with new ideas.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Alpha, co-starring Sharvari. The highly anticipated actioner is the first female-led movie in the YRF Spy Universe, backed by Aditya Chopra. Directed by Shiv Rawail, it is set to release later this year on Christmas 2025.

In addition to this, she also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in the pipeline. It will reunite her on-screen with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal. It will grace the silver screens next year on March 20, 2026.