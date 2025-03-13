EXCLUSIVE: Dino Morea claims Raaz was ‘profitable’ than Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas; wishes to work in OG film’s sequel

Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu’s 2002-released Raaz has been one of the iconic films of Bollywood that has aged well over the years. While speaking exclusively with us, the actor recalled how their horror film was more profitable than Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas which was released in the same year.

Noting Raaz was a rage at the time of its release even when social media didn’t exist, Dino Morea agreed stating, "Yes, that film was a big rage agar uss saal ko dekhiye uss saal vo bhi release hui Shah Rukh ki picture, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas but if you look at the numbers, humne apni picture mein kitna kharcha kiya aur kitna paisa kamaya (how much did we spend on our film and earned) or Devdas... Ours was the bigger, higher grossing film of that year. "

"Halanki humein do hi award mila aur gaane ke liye kuch nahin... uss film ke gaane sabse mashoor aur aaj bhi log sunte hain vo gaane ka ek award bhi nai mila (We got 2 awards but none for songs. That film had quite popular songs back then and even tod ay) Jo Bhi Kasmein, Aapke Pyaar Mein not even one award... nayi jodi mili Bipasha aur main award aur kuch naye best debut vagera but songs of Raaz didn’t get any award," he recalled.

He noted Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas was a big film with Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai in terms of perception but if you look at kamaai aur kharcha (earnings and spending) Raaz was actually a very profitable film."

In addition to this, Dino also expressed his desire to work in the sequel to the original Raaz. He shared, "maine baat bhi ki with Mukesh ji, the producer, Why don’t we make a Raaz 2 from there living it from there jahan Bipasha aur meri kahaani shuru hoti hai uske baad kya hota hai (where mine and Bipasha’s story begins)... "

He further continued by sharing, "I have an idea of a story toh agar we get the permission, and we get the rights to mere pass ek kahaani already hai taiyaar ki wahan se hum kaise aaj ki duniya mein aaj jo modern duniya mein vahan see aaj tak kaise yeh continue kar sakte hain(I have a story ready from there to the modern world how we can continue) that I would like to do."