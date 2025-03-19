EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali sets up Love & War as Ranbir Kapoor vs Vicky Kaushal

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is among the most celebrated directors of Indian Cinema and is presently shooting for the most ambitious film of his career – Love & War – featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The film is touted to be an epic tale of love, set against the backdrop of war with two strong-headed men indulged in a battle of ego. The shooting is going on in full swing at a studio in Mumbai and Pinkvilla has got an exclusive update on key conflict of Love & War.

According to sources close to the development, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is setting up Love & War as a Ranbir Kapoor vs Vicky Kaushal film. “It’s a film revolving around two strong-headed male played by Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Both of them are phenomenal actors and indulge in a tug-of-war for Alia Bhatt’s character. SLB has already shot some confrontation sequences between RK and Vicky and is mighty impressed with the output as both the leads are fantastic actors with a stellar screen presence,” revealed a source.

The source further added that SLB too is enjoy the process of shooting with the two actors, as they are grasping his vision to perfection. “In-fact the trio of RK, Alia, and Vicky have surrendered themselves to SLB’s world. The shoot is going smooth and the film is on track for a release in March 2026,” the source added.

For those unaware, Ranbir’s character has negative shades in Love & War, and SLB is treading the character with a sense of aggression. “It’s a difficult arc, but reflecting well on the camera. Vicky’s character on the other hand is subdued but opinionated. It’s a clash of fire and ice, with both the heroes playing to the gallery in a larger-than-life drama,” the source concluded. Both RK and Vicky play the part of Indian Armed Force officers in Love & War.

Advertisement

Love & War is all set to hit the big screen on March 20, 2026. The shoot of this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed epic is expected to be wrapped up by November 2025. The film marks return of both Ranbir and Vicky the big screen after the Rs 500 crore blockbusters – Animal and Chhaava – respectively. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.