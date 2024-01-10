Tamannaah Bhatia dances to Kaavaalaa from Rajinikanth’s Jailer on Stree 2 sets; Video goes VIRAL

Tamannaah Bhatia made her acting debut at an early age with the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. Since then, he has grown up to become an impeccable actress and an equally talented dancer. Recently, a video of her dancing to her last released song Kaavaalaa from Rajinikanth’s Jailer on the sets of a Bollywood movie went viral.

Tamannaah Bhatia grooves to Kaavaalaa from Rajinikanth’s Jailer on Stree 2 sets

It’s been nearly two decades since Tamannaah Bhatia has been working in the Indian film industry across languages. Moreover, she has also become the first choice of filmmakers when it comes to casting a talented dancer for peppy songs. Recently, a video of her shaking a leg to her trending dance number Kaavaalaa from Rajinikanth’s movie Jailer went viral.

In the video shared on Reddit, the Entertainment actress can be seen in an all-black attire having a blast at what seems like a movie set. Along with her, two other people also joined as they synced their moves and grooved to the song. Allegedly, Tamannaah was on the sets of Stree 2 in which she will be making a cameo appearance in a peppy dance number.

Take a look at the video:

Tamannaah Bhatia to make a special appearance in Stree 2

A report by News18 Showsha suggested that Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in a special appearance in the upcoming horror-comedy film Stree 2. A source close to the development told the publication, “Tamannaah Bhatia will be featuring in a song in Stree 2. It’s an upbeat dance number that will be as catchy as Kamariya. The shoot for the same has already been done.”

Sharing why she was selected for the song, the insider divulged, “With several hit songs in her kitty, the makers of Stree 2 felt that Tamannaah was the right fit for the song. Rajkummar Rao will be a part of the song and the duo will be seen sharing screen space for the first time.”

About Stree 2

The film is the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster horror-comedy movie of the same name. Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, it stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles.

