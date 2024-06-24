Tanushree Dutta calls Nana Patekar ‘pathological liar’ as she reacts to his defense on MeToo allegations: ‘He is scared’

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual harassment.

Tanushree Dutta has reacted strongly to the defense Nana Patekar offered against #MeeToo allegations leveled against him. In a recent interview, the veteran actor called it a “lie” and said that there was nothing to discuss on that matter. Now, Tanushree Dutta penned a long note as she expressed her anger at the actor.

Tanushree Dutta reacts to Nana Patekar's defense on #MeToo allegations

Today, on June 24, a while back, Tanushree Dutta took to her Instagram handle and reacted to Nana Patekar’s comment denying all the #MeToo allegations leveled against him by the actress.

The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress started the note by expressing, “How big a liar Nana Patekar is the whole world knows now after the varanasi boy slapping incident. Nana first tried to made it look like to slap the kid was part of shoot & then he got severe public backlash for trying to cover up his abuse. Then he suddenly took a u turn & apologised half heartedly.Why take 6 years to respond to #metoo??”

Take a look:

Tanushree Dutta reveals she was considering another FIR against Nana Patekar

She further articulated her belief, stating that the Welcome actor did so because he must be aware that she was considering another FIR against him “for conspiracy to murder, criminal intimidation & threat, stalking and cause physical harm.”

Advertisement

The actress revealed that she experienced “severe harassment” from a group of unknown people in the past few years.

She wrote, “I was followed & stalked by strangers wherever I went. Freak Accidents and several attempts to poison me with various substances ensued relentlessly. There were a few attempts to corner me and manipulate me into dangerous situations with strangers too,” further adding how she would witness unusual things around her while it seemed that people around were “hired goons.”

Tanushree Dutta draws a comparison of her situation with Sushant Singh Rajput

She continued writing, “The situations I was in and having to navigate through seemed very much like what SSR might have gone through but thank God I survived all this.”

Tanushree held the veteran actor responsible for her experiences as she addressed “Nana's criminal background” by underlining his close relation to the deceased underworld gangster Manya Surve.

Tanushree Dutta says Nana Patekar has lost her supporters' base in Bollywood

Advertisement

She expressed her belief, stating that Nana must have been anticipating her passing away, however she survived it. According to her, the veteran actor is “scared” because “his supporters base in Bollywood has dwindled.”

She mentioned that all those who backed the veteran actor have either gone bankrupt or have lost their status or sidelined him. The actress stated that people could realize the veteran actor’s “manipulations” and that’s why he came with another “major gaslight.”

Tanushree Dutta calls Nana Patekar "pathological liar"

Calling him a “pathological liar,” the actress highlighted how every filmmaker has a story to tell about his “manipulative & abusive behaviour on set” and questioned if all of them are liars too. The actress stated that if he can slap and hit directors, then misbehavior with women is “no big deal for him.”

On a concluding note, she underlined veteran actress Dimple Kapadia’s "obnoxious" remark on Nana in a viral YouTube interview.

Advertisement

“She is a liar too?? What about the Varanasi boy whom he slapped and who came in media and said that he was not part of any shoot and that he just got slapped for no reason. He is a liar too??,” she asked in the end.

Here's what Nana Patekar said in his defense against #MeToo allegations

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Nana Patekar said, When everything was a lie, why should I be angry?”, adding that things are done and dusted and there’s nothing to discuss on that matter.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, harassment, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and Samantha Ruth Prabhu NOT teaming up for a film: 'Completely baseless and untrue'