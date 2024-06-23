Nana Patekar breaks silence on s*xual harassment allegations by Tanushree Dutta during MeToo: ‘Why should I be angry?’

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to s*xual harassment.

Tanushree Dutta after a long hiatus returned to India in 2018 and sparked the MeToo movement that became a rage all over the country. She hurled some serious allegations against actor Nana Patekar including the alleged misbehavior by him during the shoot of a song in the 2008 film Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss. Nana has finally addressed the same and shared his side of the story.

Nana Patekar's reaction to Tanushree Dutta’s allegations against him

The Welcome actor was asked about the same in an interview with The Lallantop where he said that the reason he didn’t think of giving it any hoots was because all that was a lie. “That's why I didn't get angry. When everything was a lie, why should I be angry?” Nana said adding that things that it’s done and dusted and there’s nothing to discuss on that matter.

According to him, everyone knew the truth and he had nothing to react to because none of it happened as alleged. He added, “Suddenly, someone says that you did this, you did that. What would I have answered to all these things? Should I have said that I didn't do this? I know the truth that I didn't do anything."

What were Tanushree Dutta’s allegations against Nana Patekar?

A summary of several statements that the actress gave back then, Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, and director Vivek Agnihotri of behaving inappropriately with her. She accused Nana of trying to ‘s*xually abuse' her and claimed that even though the song was supposed to be shot with just her, Nana chose to arrive on the set that day.

Over time, Tanushree said a lot of things on behalf of many other actresses issuing fresh allegations against Nana - one interview at a time. Following her complaint, an FIR was also filed the same year against him.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, harassment, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

