Jackie Shroff expresses gratitude to Delhi High Court for protecting his personality rights; says, ‘such abuse can mislead the public...’

Just a few days back, it was reported that Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has initiated legal proceedings to safeguard his image rights and identity. A complaint in the Delhi High Court pertaining to unauthorized utilization of his name, voice, images, and signature phrase 'Bhidu' was filed, following which the Delhi High Court issued an order to protect the actor's personality and publicity rights.

Now days after, the veteran actor released an official statement expressing his gratitude towards the judiciary over the decision. Read on to know ahead in detail.

Jackie Shroff expresses gratitude towards Delhi High Court for protecting his personality rights

Days after the Delhi High Court restrained entities from misusing the actor’s personality attributes; Jackie Shroff issued an official statement over the same. He said, “I am immensely grateful to the judiciary for passing an order that safeguards my personality rights, including my name, image, likeness, voice, and other unique attributes.”

"For a long time, celebrities had little to no recourse against the misuse of their persona. However, I am heartened by the fact that courts have progressively recognized and protected these rights, as demonstrated in landmark cases involving Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and Mr. Anil Kapoor. These precedents have been very encouraging and motivated me to assert my rights," he further added.

The Welcome To The Jungle actor further highlighted how it was important to take cognizance of the unauthorized use and misuse of his attributes in the world of ever evolving technology and social media age.

He asserted his point, stating, “Celebrities wield significant influence, and such abuse can mislead the public regarding a celebrity's association with certain goods or services. The misuse of celebrity personas not only dilutes our brand equity but also misguides the public at large.”

The veteran actor credited the Delhi High Court for acknowledging the need of protecting the personality rights of celebrities, considering their wide reach to the masses. “This protection extends to all forms of media, including digital platforms, and specifically prohibits the use of AI, deep fakes, GIFs, AI chatbots, and similar technologies to exploit my persona without my explicit permission,” he said.

On a concluding note, he stated that protecting his personality rights was important to preserve the ‘authenticity’ and ‘respect’ that has been associated with the work he has done his entire life. “It also protects my fans from being misled by unscrupulous elements of society. I thank the judiciary for their support in this regard,” he said on a concluding note.

About Jackie Shroff's personality right case

For those living under the rocks, earlier this month on May 14, Jackie Shroff had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court through his legal representative, raising concerns about the exploitation of his personality rights. The representative pointed out instances such as the creation of memes and the commercial sale of merchandise using the actor’s name.

In response to this, in an interim order dated May 15, a single-judge bench led by Justice Sanjeev Narula recognized the details presented in the actor’s lawsuit and accepted the actor's trademark registration for the term ‘Bhidu.’

The high court also scrutinized a YouTube video created by a content creator, which compiled numerous interviews of Shroff, emphasizing his reactions. The video paused to display the actor's face prominently, shown with a digitally altered gold chain, sunglasses, and the caption ‘Thug Life’.

On the work front, Jackie Shroff has an exciting line-up of projects that include Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again and Ahmed Khan’s Welcome To The Jungle.

