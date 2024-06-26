11 Himesh Reshammiya songs that were a blessing to early 20s

Prove us wrong but Himesh Reshammiya has been an icon and will forever be. The music composer and singer have been a key force in reshaping Indian music’s trajectory and taking it to a whole new level that is far from achieving for anyone else. Today we revisit some of the Himesh Reshammiya songs that were chartbusters.

11 Himesh Reshammiya songs that are set on repeat on all musical evenings:-

1. Aashiq Banaya Aapne

We are not lying when we say this but even decades after this song’s release, the craze still remains the same. This song featured Emraan Hashmi and Tanushree Dutta in the lead and was a smashing hit upon release. With over 500 million views on a single YouTube channel, it is famous for its catchy beats and sensuous appeal. It was, is, and will always be one of the most iconic love songs of Bollywood.

2. Jhalak Dikhla Ja

Featuring in the movie Aksar, this Emraan Hashmi-led track also starred Udita Goswami and Dino Morea. It has garnered over 300 million views on a single YouTube link and is still a favorite dance number of several clubs and bars. The song's infectious beat and memorable hook made it an undisputed party favorite.

3. Tera Suroor

We know you are already taking the suroor alaap after reading the song’s name. It was indeed that infectious that even Himesh Reshammiya couldn’t but sing the same line on repeat for his on-screen ladylove. With its catchy lyrics and soothing melody, the song has over 50 million views on YouTube.

4. Shakalaka Boom Boom

With actors Bobby Deol, Upen Patel, and Celina Jaitely, this song has crossed 25 million views on YouTube. It is a high-energy track from the film of the same name, blending hip-hop and pop elements. Its energetic beat and catchy chorus have made it one of the best Himesh Reshammiya songs to tune to.

5. Jhoom Jhoom

Featuring Jimmy Shergil, Dino Morea, and Celina Jaitely alongside Himesh himself, this song has over 30 million views on YouTube. The song was popularised mostly for its perfect fusion of classical instruments with contemporary music styles. Zara Jhoom Jhoom’s eclectic mix simply won over many fans.

6. Tandoori Nights

Who can forget the time when Himesh Reshammiya dropped this banger and no wonder why we have never been able to move on from it. Also starring Urmila Matondkar, this song is still a super hit. Featuring in the movie Karzzzz, this one's a dance-pop track with a lively beat and catchy lyrics.

7. Naam Hai Tera

This was actress Deepika Padukone’s first ever screen appearance in Bollywood where she starred alongside Reshammiya and became an overnight sensation. With over 200 million views on YouTube, the song had heartfelt lyrics and a soothing melody mixed with Himesh’s signature beats. Brb, let me also put it on the play now.

8. Chalao Na Naino Se

This track was featured in the movie Bol Bachchan and starred Ajay Devgn and Asin tapping their foot to Himesh’s catchy beats. The song is still known for its playful and flirtatious lyrics, set to a catchy beat and making us all nibble feet even when some of us weren’t. Don’t miss a Shreya Ghoshal sequence in this.

9. Ek Haseena Thi

With actors Himesh Reshammiya and Urmila Matondkar, this song has over 300 million views on YouTube. It is a romantic ballad known for its beat and Himesh’s heroic expressions. The song's soothing composition was simply a wonderful add-on to what magic the music video created among the listeners.

10. Afsana Bana Ke Bhool Na Jaana

What a trippy beat this song had. Featured in the movie Dil Diya Hai, this soulful track starred Geeta Basra, and Emraan Hashmi on a dance floor. The song has close to 100 million views on YouTube and is widely known for its emotional lyrics and soothing melody. The female vocals in this was given by Tulsi Kumar.

11. Hookah Bar

From the film Khiladi 786, this song stars Akshay Kumar and Asin dancing their hearts out like never before. It has amassed over 550 million views on YouTube so far. The upbeat tempo and catchy lyrics make it a favorite in the dance-pop genre and its fun vibe and party atmosphere contribute to its massive success.

There’s no doubt that Reshammiya has been the reason why the pop music culture phenomenon took the earliest flight on several occasions. As we still continue to love his early-era songs, which Himesh Reshammiya songs do you think have held a place in your heart? Tell us @pinkvilla

