'Shah Rukh Khan didn't forget'; Nana Patekar admits his Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman co-star 'still meets everyone with immense love'

Shah Rukh Khan and Nana Patekar collaborated in the movie Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. Their on-screen presence won the hearts of cinema lovers and continues to resonate. Recently, the veteran actor spoke highly of his co-star, noting that Shah Rukh Khan still meets him with immense love and has never forgotten him.

Nana Patekar says Shah Rukh Khan is like his kid

According to Lallantop, Nana Patekar said, "Even today, he meets me with a lot of love. People forget, but he hasn't forgotten. He seems like a child to me. For me, he's still like a child. I really am fond of him."

He mentioned that while people tend to forget each other, "he didn't forget". Nana recounted our recent meeting at the International Film Festival in Goa, where he greeted him with immense affection as if no time had passed and it felt like just yesterday when they had worked together.

Nana Patekar on working with Amitabh Bachchan

In the same interview, Patekar also talked highly about working with Amitabh Bachchan. The actor recounted his memories with Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kohram, mentioning, that they didn’t meet very often but used to have extensive conversations.

He mentioned keeping a letter Amitabh once sent him, where after the 26/11 movie he did, Amitabh wrote praising several of his performances, particularly appreciating that one. Nana recalled their time working together and remembered a morning when Amitabh came with sweets to celebrate his daughter's birth.

Nana asked about the occasion, and Amitabh humorously replied, 'Nana ban gaya'. Nana responded, 'We've known each other since childhood.' Nana also complimented the shirt Amitabh was wearing, and to his surprise, found the same shirt hanging in his vanity van later that evening. It turned out that Amitabh had gone home wearing a production shirt.

Shah Rukh Khan on the work front

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen sharing the screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan in the movie titled King. He is touted to portray the character of Don in the highly anticipated project. The movie is currently in the production stages. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

