Twinkle Khanna says husband Akshay Kumar is not ‘toddler’ as she slams people ‘blaming’ her for their different ideologies

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been happily married for over 24 years now. They are proud parents to two kids-Aarav and Nitara. Despite being together for such a long time, the two have different political ideologies, and addressing the same, Khanna in her signature humor slammed people ‘blaming’ her for that, emphasizing that the Sky Force actor is not a 'toddler'.

During her recent column in The Times of India, Twinkle Khanna openly acknowledged that she and her husband, Akshay Kumar, have different political ideologies. Nevertheless, in her signature humor and savage response, she emphasized that people should acknowledge that they both are independent individuals with their separate political ideologies.

Twinkle confessed she has an "oyster-like attitude" to "irritants" asking her in an interview what is it like to be a "star-wife." She admitted that her first instinct is to "bite the reporter’s index finger" but she replies that an entity like "star-wife" doesn’t exist. She further mentioned the other question she is often being asked about her and her husband Akshay Kumar's different political opinions.

"I'm also often asked about - and blamed for - the difference in our political views. It's almost like people believe he isn't my husband but a toddler who will listen to me when I say, 'Beta ji, please walk on the left side of the road, and I will give you a Frooti,'" she wrote.

During an earlier interview with Galatta India, the Sky Force actor also talked about his equation with his wife. "Me and my wife are very different. Poles apart. She thinks left, I think right. The only thing which is common for both of us is that we both like to sleep and wake up early," he had said, further adding their shared interest in playing Rummy or Ludo.

Nonetheless, the actor stressed that it isn’t necessarily important that all 36 traits in people will be common in between people, but one trait of respect is equal to other traits of respect in a relationship.

On the professional front, Akshay is currently enjoying his recent release, Sky Force alongside Veer Pahariya. Going further he has an exciting line-up of projects including Welcome To The Jungle, Jolly LLB 3, Bhooth Bangla, and Housefull 5.

