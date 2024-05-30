Paresh Rawal Birthday: Did you know Sanju actor was ‘possessive’ about his now wife Swaroop Sampat during courtship years?

Paresh Rawal is a Bollywood veteran who has worked in over 200 films and received several accolades in his career spanning decades. Born on May 30, the Indian actor got married to the love of his life, actress Swaroop Sampat.

On his birthday, we take a look at the star’s love story and how he went from courting his wife to finally proposing to her. Read on!

Paresh Rawal’s wife Swaroop Sampat says he was the ‘possessive one’

With nearly 240 films to his credit, Paresh Rawal is a senior actor who has been entertaining the audience for decades. While some of his characters show him as a funny and jolly person who is carefree from the opinions of others, he isn’t actually like that most of the time.

As the star turned a year older today, May 30, we look back at an old interview of his wife Swaroop Sampat with The Free Press Journal wherein she revealed some anecdotes after their dating life. When asked who among them is the more possessive, the actress stated, "Even during our courtship days, Paresh was the possessive one. He would not like it if I paid attention to anyone else. But now, after many years of knowing each other, he is relatively chilled out."

She added that Paresh was very clear about marrying her from the start. “He said we would only get into the relationship if I had plans to eventually marry him,” Swaroop stated.

Here’s how Paresh Rawal met his wife Swaroop Sampat for the first time

In the same interview, the actress stated that she was just out of school and was distributing brochures at a festival of the Indian National Theatre. Back then, her dad was its chief producer. At the same event, Paresh and his college friend were doing theatre. This is the time when the Sanju actor saw the love of his life and told his friends that one day he was going to marry her.

Obviously, everyone thought he was crazy and didn’t pay much heed to his statement. Swaroop Sampat further stated that since he was a shy person, he would not watch her at the theatre from afar. However, a year later, he saw him performing at an inter-college competition and was impressed by his skills.

This is when she decides to approach him even though everyone else was afraid of him because his character in the play was violent. On meeting Rawal, Sampat told him that she couldn’t believe that anybody could be so good.

“I started talking to him. One day, he asked me out for a movie, then told me that he wanted to marry me. He insisted on a commitment and I said ‘yes’ while thinking baad mein dekha jayega (we’ll see later). We started working in the theatre together and I realized we were like-minded despite belonging to different backgrounds. My outlook was more westernized,” she concluded. It was in 1987, that the couple got married and had two boys, Aditya and Anirudh.

Paresh Rawal’s work front

After doing a couple of supporting roles, he got critical acclaim from the 1986 film Naam. Soon, he was known for his comedy and intense roles. Some of his best works include Andaz Apna Apna, Hera Pheri, Nayak, Hungama, Malamaal Weekly, Welcome, OMG, Sanju and more. He will be next seen in Welcome To The Jungle and is all set to shoot his upcoming film titled The Taj Story.

