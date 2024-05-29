7 Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez movies that you shouldn’t miss

Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez movies have consistently delighted audiences. Together, they've delivered numerous classic films that hold a special spot in our hearts. From the uproarious Housefull series to the Selfiee, their collaborations have captured the affection of many fans.

Let's explore some of the Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez movies.

7 Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez movies showcasing their acting talent

1. Housefull 2

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Asin, John Abraham, Ritesh Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Zarine Khan

IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release Year: 2012

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

In this uproarious comedy helmed by Sajid Khan, Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez joined the ensemble cast. Akshay took on the role of Jolly, a cunning conman, while Jacqueline portrayed Bobby, one of the key female characters. Their delightful on-screen rapport contributed to the uproarious laughter and pandemonium that unfolded as mistaken identities sparked a string of comedic predicaments.

2. Housefull 3

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Lisa Haydon, Nargis Fakhri

IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release Year: 2016

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Coming together once more for the third chapter of the Housefull series, Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez showcased their comedic prowess yet again. Under the direction of Sajid-Farhad, Akshay revisited his role as Sandy/Sundi, while Jacqueline resumed her portrayal of Gracy Patel. Their vibrant performances played a major role in Housefull 3's success, seamlessly blending slapstick humor with eccentric characterizations.

3. Selfiee

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Diana Penty, Emraan Hashmi

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Action

Release Year: 2023

Where to Watch: Netflix

Selfiee marks yet another collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film's narrative centers around a superstar named Vijay and his devoted fan, Om, whose relationship takes a tumultuous turn, transforming them into bitter adversaries. This comedy-action flick is a remake of the Malayalam film Driving License.

4. Ram Setu

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrat Bharucha

IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

Movie Genre: Adventure, Drama

Release Year: 2022

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ram Setu delves into the journey of archaeologist Dr. Aryan Kulshreshtha as he embarks on a mission to uncover the truth behind Ram Setu, the legendary bridge connecting India and Sri Lanka as described in the Valmiki Ramayana. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles, promising an intriguing exploration of mythology and history intertwined with contemporary storytelling.

5. Housefull

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh

IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release Year: 2010

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the first Housefull film, Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez took center stage in significant roles. Helmed by director Sajid Khan, Akshay brought to life the character of Aarush, the focal point of a comedic whirlwind of mistaken identities and uproarious misunderstandings. Jacqueline, portraying Bobby, injected vibrant energy into the chaos with her lively performance, amplifying the film's success as a side-splitting comedy.

6. Bachchhan Paandey

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon

IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

Movie Genre: Action, Comedy

Release Year: 2022

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Bachchhan Paandey is an official remake of the 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda, itself adapted from the 2006 South Korean film A Dirty Carnival. The story follows Myra Devekar, an assistant director, who defies her boss's ideas and decides to make a film about the notorious gangster Bachchan Pandey.

Despite warnings about his ruthless nature, Myra and her friend Vishu delve into Bachchan Pandey's village for research, only to uncover betrayal within his gang. As Bachchan Pandey enforces justice and detects a spy, Myra and Vishu find themselves facing his gang's wrath but also gaining an unexpected ally, marking the start of a unique collaboration between the filmmaker and the notorious gangster.

7. Brothers

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sidharth Malhotra

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Sport

Release Year: 2015

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

In this sports drama directed by Karan Malhotra, Akshay Kumar portrayed David Fernandes, a former fighter on a quest for redemption. Jacqueline Fernandez made a special appearance in the song Brothers Anthem, injecting a touch of glamour into the film's intense narrative, where their collaboration added depth to the storyline.

Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez movies are undeniably timeless classics. With their ongoing collaborations and upcoming releases, the duo promises to keep us entertained for years to come.

