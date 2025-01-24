Paatal Lok Season 2: Jaideep Ahlawat says he ‘melted like makhan’ in cute reaction to Amul India’s shoutout for latest mystery-thriller series

Jaideep Ahlawat led Paatal Lok Season 2 has been receiving widespread acclaim from the audiences. Just a couple of days back, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had penned a long note reviewing the show and hailed Jaideep’s performance as "masterclass of acting." Now, most recently, Ahlawat had the cutest response as the show received a major shoutout from Amul India.

Jaideep Ahlawat took to his Instagram handle and shared the cute doodle created by popular diary brand, Amul India. It illustrated the doodle of Ahlawat’s poster from the series with bread in his hand. "Iske Ahlawa Aur Kya?" read the text alongside their brand name and word played with the series' title calling it, "Lok-priya snack".

In response to this, Jaideep also had an endearing reaction as he humorously stated, "Itna bhi maska nahi lagana tha Hathi Ram ko @amul_india nahi to aur jyada Mota ho jaayega I melted like makhan looking at this! thank you for the love this one’s special" in his caption. He further tagged the entire starcast and the team of Paatal Lok Season 2.

Jaideep’s Paatal Lok Season 2 co-star Tillotama Shome called the gesture, "Too good" while Gul Panag was all hearts.

In addition to this, Jaideep also shared the post on his Instagram stories and expressed gratitude stating, "Thank you" followed by multiple red-heart emojis. In addition to this, Jaideep’s close friend, Vijay Varma also hyped him reacting to the post on his stories as he said, "Yaar Ahla (accompanied by eye-holding tear emoji) So proud@jaideepahlawat", followed by kiss emoji.

Just a couple of days back, Anurag Kashyap also posted his elaborate review of the series. "As for Jaideep Ahlawat. This for me is not just his best performance to date. I would call the best performance of 2020’s by any actor I have seen here. He isn’t acting, he embodies Hathiram Choudhary. It’s a masterclass of acting. I am in awe," he had written in a long note for the actor.

Produced by Clean Slate Filmz, in association with Eunoia Films, the show is created and executive produced by Sudip Sharma. Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, the eight-episode series Paatal Lok Season 2 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

