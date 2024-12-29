The Family Man 3: Manoj Bajpayee wraps up shooting for spy action thriller; says ‘Aur thoda intezar…’

The Family Man is among the most beloved web series, and viewers are eagerly anticipating its third season. Recently, Manoj Bajpayee took to his Instagram Stories to share an exciting update. The filming for the 3rd season has officially wrapped, leaving fans thrilled.

Manoj Bajpayee shared this news by posting a photo of a dumb slate on his Instagram Stories. "Shooting wrapped!! For Family Man 3! Aur thoda intezar," he captioned the photo.

See here:

Created and helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the action-packed thriller series The Family Man on Prime Video is set to bring back its original cast, including Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, and Vedant Sinha.

Written by Suman Kumar along with Raj & DK, the third season will feature Bajpayee reprising his iconic role as Srikant Tiwari, a "middle-class man and world-class spy."

In the highly anticipated third season, Srikant faces a dual challenge: addressing an imminent threat to national security while juggling the complexities of family life and striving to repair his strained relationship with his wife, Suchitra, portrayed by Priyamani.

According to the official synopsis, "As Srikant races against time, the stakes soar as he must outwit a formidable adversary to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty."

The first season of The Family Man, which premiered on Prime Video in late 2019, garnered widespread acclaim from critics. The second season, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, debuted in 2021 and received similar praise.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, The Despatch actor was questioned about the progress and expected release timeline for the much-awaited third season of The Family Man.

Bajpayee shared that the post-production phase of a web series is a lengthy process, typically taking 9 to 12 months. This time is required for dubbing in multiple languages, adding subtitles, editing, and devising global marketing strategies.

The actor hinted at a tentative release timeline, suggesting that the series might be ready around Diwali 2025, owing to the extensive post-production work scheduled to continue throughout the upcoming year.

ALSO READ: The Family Man 3: Manoj Bajpayee shares release and shooting update of much-loved show's upcoming season