The Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi says ‘stakes are higher’ in Season 3; recalls how he cracked Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Tak Hai Jaan audition

Sharib Hashmi is an Indian actor who has played several key supporting roles in multiple projects. The actor is best known for his stint in movies like Slumdog Millionaire, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ujda Chaman, Pagglait, Vikram Vedha, Mission Majnu, Sharmajee Ki Beti and others.

He was also part of shows like Asur, Scam 1992, and more. During an interview, he spilled the beans about the third season of The Family Man and shared his experience of auditioning for the role. Read on!

Sharib Hashmi reveals what to expect from The Family Man Season 3

Sharib Hashmi was recently in an interview with Digital Commentary wherein he spoke about his struggles in B-town before his big break, opened up about his bond with Manoj Bajpayee, and his experience working in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

During the candid chat, he stated that whatever “dhamaal” the audience has experienced in the past seasons, everything will be there but the “stakes are higher.” When questioned about how much of the third part of the popular series has been shot, he said that they have just started shooting for it.

Sharib Hashmi on auditioning for Jab Tak Hai Jaan

While talking about his struggle to survive in the industry and how he did other jobs to make ends meet, he also spoke about doing a short film titled Mehrooni for which he didn’t get any money. But it helped him bag a role in Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Advertisement

Going back in time, he remembered auditioning for the Yash Chopra movie. Calling it a ‘special film’, the Fighter actor divulged that he feels everything was scripted so he could get the part of Zain Mirza in the movie. He recalled shooting for 3-4 rounds and auditioning for the role by doing the scenes of Vinay Pathak from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. It was in the fourth one when he actually got to play Zain and show his caliber.

After several days he got a call from a person who informed him that another young and budding artist had been cast for the role. While he was disappointed, Sharib didn’t let that affect him and continued with what he had at hand. But one week later, he got another call but this time from the office of Yash Raj Films, the production house that backed the movie and is led by Aditya Chopra.

Advertisement

Sharib finally gave one last audition and within the next 30 minutes he got a call informing him that he was doing the part and 2 days later, he had to come for the shoot of the character. “Mai toh aesa pagal ho gaya tha ki ye kya hoagaya (I got excited thinking what has happened)” he giggled.

Sharib Hashmi talks about his life-changing movie, Filmistaan

Further, in the chat, the actor revealed that when he bagged Jab Tak Hai Jaan, he was also offered Filmistaan. Since he was playing a lead role in the Nitin Kakkar movie, he had high hopes for it. well, the movie did turn out to be one of the best performances of his career. It also won the Best Feature Film in Hindi award at the 60th National Film Awards 2012.

It was also screened at multiple domestic and International Film Festivals. Nearly two years later, the movie was finally released nationwide in 2014.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi drops 'speechless moment' with Aamir Khan as he shares THEN vs NOW pictures with superstar