Despatch Review: Manoj Bajpayee's crime-thriller-drama is aspirational but dull treatment, incoherent story and unnecessary scenes bog it down

Plot

Despatch follows Joy Bag (Manoj Bajpayee), a crime journalist working for a media company called Despatch. Joy is investigating a murder connected to a drug cartel, intending to uncover the operation. As he digs deeper, he stumbles upon a far larger and more dangerous story, that is the infamous 2G scam worth Rs 8000 crore. Despite numerous warnings, Joy presses forward with his investigation. Alongside his professional duties, Joy navigates a complicated personal life, juggling his marriage with Shweta (Shahana Goswami) and an extramarital affair with his media colleague Prerna (Arrchita Agarwal).

Will Joy be able to expose the 2G Scam or is the scam fatal enough to finish him completely? Watch Despatch to find out.

What works for Despatch

Despatch stands out for its aspirational and ambitious narrative. It shines in its portrayal of an ordinary person, like Joy, fighting a powerful system. The movie captures the spirit of fearless journalism and highlights how ordinary individuals can challenge high-stakes corruption. It aims to show that truth can withstand even the most dangerous obstacles. For aspiring journalists, the film is a motivational message to stay true to one’s principles, no matter what.

What doesn't work for Despatch

Despite its good intentions, Despatch struggles with pacing and flow. The story often feels patchy and uneven. The beginning fails to grab the audience’s attention, making it hard to stay engaged. The thrill that should come with a high-stakes investigation is absent. Additionally, the explicit scenes, though meant to add depth to Joy's character, often break the flow. They feel unnecessary and don’t contribute much to the main plot. At 150 minutes, the film is too long. A tighter runtime of around 120 minutes would have made it more impactful. If not for these issues, Despatch could have been a much better watch.

Performances in Despatch

Manoj Bajpayee delivers a solid performance as Joy Bag. His portrayal of a determined, fearless journalist who refuses to back down resonates well. Bajpayee brings depth to his character, although the story sometimes fails to match his performance. Shahana Goswami plays Joy's wife, Shweta, convincingly. Her part is a strong one. Arrchita Agarwal as Prerna exudes confidence. Supporting actors provide decent performances but don’t leave a lasting impact.

Final Verdict of Despatch

Despatch is an ambitious movie that doesn’t quite live up to its potential. The film tackles an intriguing subject of the 2G scam and showcases a journalist’s pursuit of truth. However, the lack of coherent storytelling and the film’s sluggish pace detract from its impact. The explicit content feels out of place and disrupts the flow rather than bettering the movie. The film’s patchy execution and inability to build suspense make Despatch just another average watch.

Despatch will be available for streaming on ZEE5 starting December 13, 2024.

