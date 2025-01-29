The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan OTT Release: When and Where to watch one of its kind documentary series on Cricket

Bollywood and Cricket is truly a match made in heaven. Both the realms enjoy cult fan base and their blend is a perfect combination that helps in joining both the fans. Now, one of its kind docu-reality series, The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan is set to stream on Netflix from February 7, 2025.

The trailer of the show has recently been released that promises fans to give the first-hand experience of what goes behind the fierce competition that transcends the game. On January 29, Netflix India dropped the trailer of their upcoming docu-series titled, The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan.

Clocking at 2:23 mins, the clip begins with palpable energy in the Cricket stadium during the match between both countries. We then see former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag admitting that the match between both countries is more than just a game. In addition to this, former Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar also recalls a sea of fans waiting inside and outside the stadium to witness the iconic match.

The likes of Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Shikhar Dhawan among other celebrated icons share their experiences while playing the match against Pakistan. The behind-the-scene emotions and synergies between the players on the cricket ground are something to look forward to.

"The biggest rivalry told by the legends who lived it Dive into a tale of passion, glory, and cricket’s fiercest rivalry in The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, from 7 February, only on Netflix," the post was captioned.

Trailer of The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan

Soon after, the elated fans swamped the comments section expressing their anticipation for the show with their exciting comments. A user called it a "Must needed series" and another called it stated, "explosive."

"So so so excited for this one , can’t waittt !!," exclaimed a fan. In addition to this, an avid cricket fan opined, "Old pakistan bowlers is too good" while another fan's comment read, "Nothing bigger than this #ghoosebumps de diya yaar..," followed by multiple red-heart and fire emojis.

Directed by Chandradev Bhagat and Stewart Sugg, the Netflix documentary series is produced by Grey Matter Entertainment Production. It will start streaming from February 7, 2025.

