EXCLUSIVE: Shikhar Dhawan opens up about his rapport with Akshay Kumar and debuting with him in a 2 hero film

Shikhar Dhawan is a prolific Indian cricketer and has represented the national cricket team for well over a decade. He recently launched his talk show Dhawan Karenge on JioCinema where he invites celebrity guests for a fun chat. Akshay Kumar was the first guest on his show and needless to say, the response was great. In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview after the launch of the show, the celebrated cricketer talked about his relation with Akshay Kumar and also expressed his willingness to star in a 2 hero film alongside him.

Shikhar Dhawan Describes His Friendly Equation With Akshay Kumar

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, when Shikhar Dhawan was asked about his equation with Akshay Kumar, he said, "We have a lot of love between each other. I met Akshay Kumar before 5 years and our love for one another has only grown ever since. Our friendship just keeps on getting better". Thanking Kumar for gracing his talk show, he said, "When I requested him to come on the show, he whole-heartedly accepted my request and increased the radiance of my show with his presence".

Shikhar Dhawan Reveals That He Frequently Visits Akshay Kumar's Movie Sets

Shikhar Dhawan revealed that he has visited Akshay Kumar's movie sets on a number of occasions. He said, "I have gone to his shoot a lot of times. I sit for long hours, there. We chill. After the shot, we sit together. We laugh and joke. Our sense of humour matches. I've also played cricket with him". Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Shikhar Dhawan Shares That Akshay Kumar Is Very Competitive When It Comes To Sports

Dhawan also shared that Akshay Kumar is very competitive when it comes to sports. Recalling the many games that he has played with Akshay Kumar, the cricketer said, "When a shoot gets over, we always play cricket or even volleyball. We both put in all our might. We both are competitive and want to win. That's what is fun". "He's a proper sportsman. He doesn't give up till the very end. That's what I love and he loves as well. If it is a competitive match, it's fun", he said.

Watch the Pinkvilla Interview featuring Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan Expresses Willingness To Work With Akshay Kumar On A 2 Hero Film

When Shikhar Dhawan was asked about which actor he would like to make a movie debut with, in a 2 hero film, he immediately said, "Akshay Paaji". Further on, he said, "It will be a a whole different atmosphere because we have a great chemistry. If that (Debut alongside Akshay Kumar) happens, then why not".

Dhawan Karenge On JioCinema

Shikhar Dhawan's talk show Dhawan Karenge is now streaming on JioCinema. The first episode featured Akshay Kumar. In the days to come, Taapsee Pannu, Harbhajan Singh and many other celebrities will also be featuring in the episodes to follow.

Have you watched Dhawan Karenge on JioCinema yet?

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Is Shikhar Dhawan making debut with Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par? Cricketer breaks silence