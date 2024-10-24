Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi remember Bishan Singh Bedi on death anniversary; Yuvraj Singh, Kapil Dev, Virender Sehwag and others join

Trigger Warning: This article mentions an individual's death.

It’s been a year since Bollywood actor Angad Bedi lost his father, Bishan Singh Bedi, on October 23 last year. As he remembers the late legendary Indian cricketer on his death anniversary, Angad, along with his wife, actress Neha Dhupia, their kids, and other family members, hosted a charity event in his honor, which was attended by Kapil Dev, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, and other cricketers.

Paying tribute to the late Bishan Singh Bedi, Neha Dhupia took to social media and dropped several images from the event that they hosted for his trust, Bishan Bedi Cricket Coaching Trust. The photo album showcased Indian cricketers like Kapil Dev, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Azharuddin, Virender Sehwag, Gaurav Kapur, Ajay Jadeja, actress Gul Panag, and others who were present to pay their respect to the legendary bowler who changed the way the world looked at the Indian cricket team.

In the caption, an emotional Neha penned, “We know you are with us … Bishan Singh Bedi 25.09.46 – (infinity emoji) Not everyday do you stumble upon people in your life, who have not just impacted a sport, but an entire generation to follow. it’s been a year … loosing you has been very hard. We think of you as you … and as our guiding light today and everyday. Our way of keeping you even closer is to take your legacy forward with the support of each one who you impacted via the game and otherwise. we cherish and celebrate your life everyday.”

A couple of hours ago, Angad Bedi also wrote an emotional note stating how even after a year, he can’t stop thinking about his father every day. Along with a video tribute for his dad, he expressed, “Thinking of you Everyday.. it just got tougher today..Keep guiding me (infinity emoji) 23rd October.”

Bishan Singh Bedi was an Indian cricketer who was primarily a slow left-arm bowler. According to reports, the Padma Shri awardee played a total of 67 Tests and took 266 wickets. The legend left for his heavenly abode in New Delhi on October 23, 2023, aged 77.

