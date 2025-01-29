Ajay Devgn FINALLY addresses creative flaws in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again and makes GENUINE promise to movie fans: 'Aage se...'

Ajay Devgn led Singham Again was released last year on Diwali amidst much anticipation. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the fifth installment in the cop universe met with a mixed response. Most recently, Ajay Devgn addressed the people’s disappointment about the subtle characterization of his character, Bajirao Singham. He assured that the makers would work on the feedback of the people in the forthcoming projects.

While speaking with Zee Real Heroes Awards 2025 on India.com, Ajay Devgn was asked about the subtle characterization of his character Bajirao Singham as opposed to his previous outings. The host mentioned that he missed the bulky Singham, who was known for beating up the villains and his grand action sequences.

In response to this, Devgn admitted the flaw and stated that he has received such feedback from multiple people. Therefore, they would keep it in mind and make sure to get the character right in their upcoming films.

He said, “I think yeh reaction mujhe kaafi logon se aaya hai. Toh aage dhyaan rakhenge ki woh jo Singham ka feel tha—ghus ghus ke maarne ka—woh aage zaroor rahega (I think I received a similar reaction from a lot of people. So, we are going to ensure that the next time—the authentic feel of Singham where he does intense action—will definitely be a part of the film).”

A couple of months after its theatrical run, the makers of Singham Again announced its digital release on Amazon Prime Video. The film was released last year in November on Diwali 2024.

According to Pinkvilla’s box-office data analysis, the cop-actioner collected Rs 240 crore net at the box office in India after facing a clash with Kartik Aaryan’s horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Led by Ajay Devgn, the film boasted an ensemble star cast consisting of Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in the pivotal roles.

On the professional front, Ajay will be next seen in Raid 2 alongside Vaani Kapoor. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishna Kumar, it is poised to be released on May 1, 2025. He also has De De Pyaar 2 in the pipeline.

