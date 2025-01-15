The Secret of the Shiledars OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where to watch Rajeev Khandelwal and Sai Tamhankar’s series from Munjya director

After the success of the horror comedy Munjya, director Aditya Sarpotdar is gearing up for the release of his next project. The series titled The Secret of the Shiledars, starring Rajeev Khandelwal and Sai Tamhankar in key roles, is set to release on OTT. The viewers will be able to watch this engaging thriller from the comfort of their homes.

When and Where to Watch The Secret of the Shiledars

Rajeev Khandelwal and Sai Tamhankar’s series The Secret of the Shiledars will be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar from January 31, 2025. The streaming platform has made the official announcement of the release of all the episodes of the show across its social media platforms.

Official Teaser and Plot of The Secret of the Shiledars

The 52-second official teaser of The Secret of the Shiledars has given a brief glimpse into the adventure that awaits the audience. Rajeev Khandelwal’s character is introduced and he is made the chief of the Shiledars. Shiledars are a secret order whose sole purpose is to protect the treasure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Watch the teaser here!

In an Instagram post, Aditya Sarpotdar shed light on the genre of the series. He wrote, “Growing up, I was captivated by stories that combined mystery, adventure and discovery.. films like Indiana Jones and books like The Da Vinci Code shaped my imagination. They taught me that beyond action, these tales carry the thrill of uncovering the unknown and the courage to face the unimaginable.”

Advertisement

He added, “With my next show as a Creator and Director, I aim to channel that same spirit of adventure, crafting a journey that’s not just about where you go, but what you find within.”

Cast and Crew of The Secret of the Shiledars

The cast of The Secret of the Shiledars includes Rajeev Khandelwal, Sai Tamhankar, Gaurav Amlani, and Ashish Vidyarthi. It is helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar of Munjya fame.

ALSO READ: The Sabarmati Report OTT Release: Here’s when and where to watch Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra starrer thriller