EXCLUSIVE: 2024's Horror movie directors Amar Kaushik, Aditya Sarpotdar, Anees Bazmee and Vikas Bahl discuss the use and impact of AI in movies

2024 has been a great year for directors. Many of them have found a new voice. The audiences these days are preferring not just good content but also strong world-building, supremely well-written characters and more. 4 of the year's most successful directors namely, Amar Kaushik, Aditya Sarpotdar, Anees Bazmee and Vikas Bahl, graced Pinkvilla's Director's Roundtable, where they spoke about the success of their movies, their upcoming movies and also the use and impact of AI.

Director Aditya Sarpotdar Talks About How He Uses AI

Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar, when asked about the use and impact of AI on movies, said, "When we first started visual referencing, we used to go to Google. Even when we worked on ads, we made mood boards and story boards. Now, Google has a limited database of what you can imagine and think of. AI gives you a tool to latch onto a vision. But you have to create your own. We use AI for world-building. When you have no reference, AI gives you a head start. You can't shy away from it. It is the future. AI is going to take over a lot of things in cinema. It is a tool that is going to stay. You have to learn it, use it and manipulate it. We are having a lot of fun with it."

Director Vikas Bahl Explains How AI Helped Him Explain His Vision In Just 2 Minutes

Talking about his new film and the way AI made his job easier, Shaitaan director Vikas Bahl said, "My film Dil Ka Darwaza, Khol Na Darling is based in middle-class Goa, which is stuck in time. It takes a long time for HODs to understand the vision. With AI, I could precisely tell everyone about the film in 2 minutes. I wasn't very pro at AI until I realised that it solved my problems. I realised that I have to become friends with it."

Director Anees Bazmee Shares How AI Broke His Misconceptions

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee, when asked about AI, said, "I use it extensively in my films now. I initially always thought, 'What is this AI', because I have made so many films and I have never needed it. When I shut my eyes, I can see the things I want from my film. Before the shoot of a film, I feel I have seen it. I know exactly what has to be done and how much has to be done. However, every time a new thing comes, I am intrigued to know about it and I ask people who can guide me. In the future films, AI will have a huge contribution."

Director Amar Kaushik Says Why One Must Not Shy Away From AI

Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik, after hearing about what all directors spoke about AI, said, "The way AI is going, you should not shy away from it. It helps you a lot in terms of visualisation. The problem is that it should not be at the cost of the director's vision. You type 'Write a story of Stree 2' on ChatGPT and they give you an entire story and you are like, 'Damn. How are they getting so much?'"

Directors Discuss Encounters Of AI Surprising Them

The directors then talked with each other. Amar Kaushik told that he got a story from a man who had sourced the story form ChatGPT. Anees Bazmee shared how his grandson sourced four basic ideas of a script in just an hour.

Directors Talk About The Limitations Of AI

The directors were of the same thought that although AI is a great tool, the process of making movies is fun when the idea is new and unique, as the ideas one gets from AI are referenced ideas.

