The Tribe Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Alanna Panday and Karan Johar's reality series

Karan Johar's backed reality series, The Tribe, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 4, 2024. Starring internet personalities like Alanna Panday and Alaviaa Jaaferi, The Tribe gives a peek into the glamorous lives of young influencers in Los Angeles, California. The reality series has become the talk of the town, with many netizens sharing their reviews on social media. Don't miss these 10 tweets before watching Alanna Panday and Karan Johar's reality series.

An X user called The Tribe "an experience" in the tweet. "The Tribe isn't just a show, it's an experience!" read the tweet.

"Watch it so good and amazing all the way," read a tweet.

One of the X users was impressed with the plot twists and shared that the episodes are unpredictable. "Engaging plot twists and turns keep viewers on the edge of their seats, ensuring that no episode feels predictable," the user wrote.

An X user loved the performances of the star cast of The Tribe. The user also praised the storytelling of Karan Johar's series and called it "binge-worthy". "Amazing performances and brilliant storytelling in #TheTribeOnPrime. Binge-worthy for sure!" read the tweet.

An X user called The Tribe a "masterclass" in storytelling and more. The user also referred to it as one of the most "thought-provoking series".

One social media user acknowledged that The Tribe has "stunning visuals" and "authentic storytelling". The user added that Alanna's series will take you on a "cultural adventure".

Advertisement

"The stunning visuals and authentic storytelling in #TheTribeOnPrime will take you on a cultural adventure like never before. Don’t miss it!" read a tweet.

Here are some more tweets to read about The Tribe. Check them out below.



The Tribe follows the story of five young Indian content creators who wish to achieve big in Los Angeles. The series also features internet personalities like Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, and Alfia Jafry. Entrepreneur Hardik Zaveri funds their dream as an investor.

While Alanna is Ananya Panday's cousin, Alaviaa Jaaferi is Jaaved Jaaferi's daughter.

Directed by Omkar Potdar and written by Aneesha Baig, the series was produced under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment.

ALSO READ: The Tribe Trailer OUT: Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday and more influencers promise loads of drama in this Karan Johar series